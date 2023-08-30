Siita's hand lotion packaged using sustainable plastic sells out

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul turns to catering services to boost seafood consumption
-
2
Twice’s Jihyo becomes half-million seller with 1st EP ‘Zone’
-
3
Rain expected nationwide as typhoons pass by neighboring countries
-
4
Korea slams brake on budget growth
-
5
Teachers, govt. at odds over rally set for Sept. 4
-
6
[KH explains] Is a third-party buyout of Asiana Airlines around the corner?
-
7
Korea to arm police officers with less lethal handguns
-
8
Why statues became center of ideological dispute
-
9
Parties gather to prep for 2024 general elections
-
10
GS E&C to look abroad as business suspension looms
Siita's hand lotion packaged using sustainable plastic sells outBy Park Soong-joo
Published : 2023-08-30 11:17:00
Korean vegan skincare brand Siita's sustainable hand lotion released in May sold more than $9 million worth of product over the last three months, selling out a year's worth of inventory on its day of release.
Former K-pop star and activist Lee Hyo-ri, a figure who swore off commercial advertising, has been actively publicizing Siita's new sustainable hand lotion.
Through Sitta, public engagement in sustainability has been increasing in Korea.
Biodegradable plastic was deemed unattainable as a proper product material because of its unmalleable properties and lack of heat resistance. But Siita's product, contained in biodegradable plastic, is pliable, sturdy and appealing in design.
Sitta adapted biodegradable plastic in manufacturing in 2021 and further succeeded in minimizing the difference between sustainable plastic and plastic.
With no apparent difference on the surface, Siita's biodegradable plastic products allow consumers to renounce the common myth that plastic is irreplaceable.
The vegan cosmetics brand was the first in the world to install a manufacturing facility for biodegradable plastics in September 2021. All of Siita's products, including the packaging, are 100 percent biodegradable, taking about three months to decompose.
As of today, Siita is the only company in the industry that uses biodegradable plastics. Last year alone, Sitta was responsible for safely getting rid of an amount of plastic comparable to the size of a World Cup stadium.
Globally acclaimed media, including Bloomberg and the IBTimes, as well as well-known stars like Jeremy Renner and CL, have been showing their support for the brand.
Siita's mission to leave no waste behind for future generations is ongoing.
More from Headlines
-
Govt. likely to designate Oct. 2 temporary holiday next week
-
US remains open to dialogue with N. Korea; White House
-
Gov't asks prosecution to probe 375 people in renewable energy corruption during Moon administration