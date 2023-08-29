Overseas Korean teens explore their roots in K-Diaspora

Overseas Korean teens whose families originate from North Gyeongsang Province on Monday visited the provincial government and Hahoe Folk Village in Andong as part of K-Diaspora, a program for people of Korean ethnicity living overseas to explore their Korean roots.

According to K-Diaspora, there are over 7.5 million overseas Koreans living in over 193 countries, and those between the ages of nine and 24 number about 2 million.

Forty-four teens from the US, Australia, Canada, the UK, South Africa and Russia participated in a 10-day program hosted by North Gyeongsang Province starting July 24. The program, with the slogan, "beyond the boundary and out to the world," focused on Korean culture's traditional values.

During the program, "Teach Korean Courtesy of K-Diaspora," participants met with Lee Cheol-woo, governor of North Gyeongsang Province, and participated in a Confucian coming-of-age celebration, during which the teens wore traditional Korean attire.

The teens visited a number of historical sites and were scheduled to visit more, including Bulguksa in Gyeongju and Posco headquarters in Pohang.

The cultural immersion programs promoted by North Gyeongsang Province and other affiliated organizations, are designed to provide opportunities for overseas Koreans to experience Korean language and culture directly.

"We hope the K-diaspora teens fully appreciate the nature, history and culture of North Gyeongsang Province and share experiences exchanging and sympathizing with one another," Lee said.