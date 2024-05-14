Import prices up for 4th month in April on higher oil prices

A port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan on Thursday (Newsis)

South Korea's import prices rose for a fourth consecutive month in April due to an increase in oil prices and the Korean won's decline against the US dollar, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The import price index rose 3.9 percent last month from a month earlier following a 0.5 percent on-month gain the previous month, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.

From a year earlier, prices also rose 2.9 percent last month following a 0.5 percent on-year decline the previous month, the data showed.

The April tally was based on the new base year of 2020.

Import prices are a major factor that determines the path of the country's overall rate of inflation.

The Dubai crude price, South Korea's benchmark, stood at $89.17 per barrel in April, up from $80.88 the previous month, according to the central bank.

The Korean won averaged 1,367.83 against the greenback last month, slightly up from 1,330.70 the previous month.

Import prices of raw materials rose 5.5 percent on-month last month, while those for intermediate goods gained 3.7 percent over the cited period.

The export price index also advanced 4.1 percent in April after a 0.3 percent on-month gain the previous month, according to the data.

South Korea's inflation rose 2.9 percent in April on-year, marking the first time in three months that the index fell below 3 percent.

Last month, the BOK kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent for the 10th straight time. The central bank delivered seven consecutive rate hikes from April 2022 to January 2023. (Yonhap)