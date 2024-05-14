Ex-Marine division chief returns home after 22-hr questioning over conscript's death

Lim Seong-geun, former commander of the Marine Corps 1st Division, leaves the police agency in North Gyeongsang Province, 250 kilometers southeast of Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

A former division commander of the Marine Corps returned home Tuesday following 22 hours of police questioning in connection with the death of a young Marine conscript during a search operation for downpour victims in July last year.

Lim Seong-geun, former commander of the Marine Corps 1st Division, is the highest-ranking Marine official questioned as part of the investigation into the death of a Marine conscript, surnamed Chae, who was swept away by a torrent during a search for missing flood victims in the southeastern county of Yecheon in July. A half-day later, he was found dead.

The commander was accused of mobilizing Marine conscripts for the risky search mission without proper safety gear, such as life jackets, causing the death of Chae.

"I sincerely and faithfully underwent police questioning without a modicum of falsehood for the uncovering of the truth as I have promised to the parents of Chae," Lim told reporters as he left the police agency in North Gyeongsang Province, 250 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

He has previously denied the charges against him, saying the search operation was led by a Marine brigade commander with approval from an Army commander without his involvement. (Yonhap)