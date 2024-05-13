Zerobaseone dreams big with third EP in 'Youth' trilogy

Zerobaseone performs "You had me at HELLO" during a press conference in Seoul on Monday. (Hwang Youn-ha/ The Korea Herald)

K-pop rookies Zerobaseone wrapped up their “Youth” trilogy with a third EP, “You had me at HELLO,” released Monday.

This album comes after the band’s two million-selling EPs: “Youth In The Shade,” which kicked off its “Youth” trilogy about how the hardships youth face make them shine even brighter, and “Melting Point,” about becoming a thorn to protect their fans who have made their dreams of becoming K-pop artists come true.

Zerobaseone consists of nine artists chosen through Mnet’s idol survival reality show, “Boys Planet.”

The group's third EP has a total of seven tracks that sing about youth falling in love at first sight.

“Our new album is led by the title track, ‘You had me at HELLO.’ It’s a bright and refreshing song especially targeted for the summer season. We hope the song helps listeners relieve their stress,” said Zhang Hao during a press conference in Seoul on Monday.

Zerobaseone collaborated with Young K of popular K-pop boy band Day 6 for “Hello,” one of the other tracks.

Young K wrote the lyrics to the single.

“’Hello’ is a fan song in which Zerobaseone promises a forever to its fans. This was also a meaningful work for me because I understand how valuable a fan is to artists. I hope this song helps create a stronger bond between Zerobaseone and its fandom,” said Young K in a video clip played during the press conference.

Zerobaseone took time to appreciate their fan community, Zerose, which has stood by them since their debut in July 2023.

“Thanks to all the love and support from our fans, we were able to win many rookie awards last year. Now, we are even looking forward to embarking on our first-ever world tour in the second half of this year," said Sung Han-bin, leader of Zerobaseone.

The members of Zerobaseone are also expanding their individual career spectrums by emceeing local TV music shows and taking part in creating the original soundtrack of a popular Korean drama series. Kim Tae-rae sang "More than Enough" for the hit tvN drama, "Queen of Tears."

“Our incredible accomplishments with our first and second EPs brought us valuable work opportunities. We think our third EP plays an important role in acquiring a clear vision of our group’s future," said Sung.

"We believe in dreaming big and so we are aiming for the grand prize at this year’s MAMA Awards,” he added.