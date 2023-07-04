 Back To Top
National

Two granny bandits wanted

By Park Soong-joo
Published : Jul 4, 2023 - 19:02       Updated : Jul 4, 2023 - 19:02
(Online community Bobaedream)
(Online community Bobaedream)

Surveillance footage showing two elderly women allegedly stealing goods and electrical cords from moving boxes has set off a police investigation and online outrage.

The footage, taken on Friday in Seoul, shows the two women rummanging through boxes temporarily placed outside a building during a move, while moving company employees were busy with other boxes.

According to the online post from the victim, the boxes were temporarily placed outside a building in the process of moving to another building 10 minutes away.

The video footage shows the duo working together, one keeping lookout while the other stole the goods.

A neighbor who saw the women alerted one of the movers, and when the mover attempted to restrain them, they dropped the toilet paper rolls and paper cups they were carrying and ran away while the mover was on the phone talking to the owner.

The items stolen include wire cords, a tablet PC and camping equipment amounting to one million won ($769).

(Online community Bobaedream)
(Online community Bobaedream)

The victim reported the theft to the police instantly, and a police investigation is underway.

Article 329 of the Criminal Act stipulates that larceny can be punished by imprisonment up to six years, or by a fine of less than 10 million won.

"I am infuriated over what happened, but I have shared my story online so that others do not have to go through what I went through, moreso than to rebuke the elders," the victim wrote.



By Park Soong-joo (soongjoopark@heraldcorp.com)
