[Photo News] Promoting Korea-Japan economic ties

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (fourth from left, front row) greets a Korean business delegation at his office in Tokyo on Monday. The meeting was held ahead of the 56th Korea-Japan Business Conference, hosted by the Korea-Japan Economic Association, where some 210 business leaders from the two countries discussed measures to expand bilateral economic ties and promote mutual exchanges. From left in the front row are Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon, Korean Ambassador to Japan Yoon Deok-min, Samyang Holdings Chairman Kim Yoon who doubles as chair of the business group, the Japanese PM and Kim’s Japanese counterpart Mikio Sasaki. Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Jin Ok-dong (sixth from the left, second row) also joined the event. (AP-Yonhap)