[Photo News] Promoting Korea-Japan economic ties

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul vows action over Naver's Line, Yahoo dispute
-
2
[KH Explains] Hyundai Motor’s plan for new landmark keeps hitting bumps
-
3
Key S. Korean, USFK special operations officials to hold rare meeting amid NK threats
-
4
Samsung doubles down on Vietnam
-
5
In Beijing, S. Korean top diplomat aims to jumpstart ties with China
-
6
Prosecutors summon pastor involved in Dior bag scandal
-
7
Suspect behind murder of Korean tourist in Pattaya arrested
-
8
NewJeans' members' parents complained to Hybe, email shows
-
9
[Graphic News] Over 80% of people filing bankruptcy in Seoul in their 50s and older
-
10
[Grace Kao] American racism against Stray Kids
[Photo News] Promoting Korea-Japan economic tiesBy Korea Herald
Published : May 14, 2024 - 16:59
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (fourth from left, front row) greets a Korean business delegation at his office in Tokyo on Monday. The meeting was held ahead of the 56th Korea-Japan Business Conference, hosted by the Korea-Japan Economic Association, where some 210 business leaders from the two countries discussed measures to expand bilateral economic ties and promote mutual exchanges. From left in the front row are Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon, Korean Ambassador to Japan Yoon Deok-min, Samyang Holdings Chairman Kim Yoon who doubles as chair of the business group, the Japanese PM and Kim’s Japanese counterpart Mikio Sasaki. Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Jin Ok-dong (sixth from the left, second row) also joined the event. (AP-Yonhap)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Controversy brews over shakeup of prosecutors amid probe of first lady
-
Naver’s Line dilemma: Lose global footing for cash?
-
S. Korea to inject $70m into AI-powered public education