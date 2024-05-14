Several US F-22 stealth jets arrive in S. Korea

Most Popular
Seoul vows action over Naver's Line, Yahoo dispute
[KH Explains] Hyundai Motor’s plan for new landmark keeps hitting bumps
Key S. Korean, USFK special operations officials to hold rare meeting amid NK threats
Samsung doubles down on Vietnam
In Beijing, S. Korean top diplomat aims to jumpstart ties with China
Prosecutors summon pastor involved in Dior bag scandal
Suspect behind murder of Korean tourist in Pattaya arrested
NewJeans' members' parents complained to Hybe, email shows
[Grace Kao] American racism against Stray Kids
[Graphic News] Over 80% of people filing bankruptcy in Seoul in their 50s and older
Several US F-22 stealth jets arrive in S. KoreaBy Yonhap
Published : May 14, 2024 - 20:08
A number of F-22 stealth jets from the US Air Force arrived in South Korea earlier this week, a Pentagon website showed Tuesday, raising the possibility of a joint air drill involving the latest air assets.
The US 8th Fighter Wing posted a photo showing the arrival of F-22 stealth jets at Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, 178 kilometers south of Seoul, on the Pentagon's Defense Visual Information Distribution Service website.
"The Raptors' arrival, demonstrates the Pacific Air Forces' ability to deploy, posture, and redeploy forces from various strategic locations to increase command and control in the Indo-Pacific region," it said in the caption.
The website did not reveal the exact number of F-22 jets that arrived here, although the photo appears to show at least three.
It marked the first time in seven months for the U.S. Air Force's F-22 jets to openly arrive in South Korea since October last year for the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition.
Pundits suggested the two countries may conduct joint air drills involving F-22 jets and South Korea's F-35A fighters. (Yonhap)
