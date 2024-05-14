[Today’s K-pop] Zerobaseone sells 1 million albums in 1 day for 3rd time

(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment) (Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)

Zerobaseone’s third EP sold over 1 million copies on the day of its release, as did its two previous albums, said agency WakeOne Entertainment on Tuesday, citing a local tally. The rookie band is the first in K-pop history to achieve the feat. Its first and second EPs have both sold over 2 million units so far. The EP “You Had Me at HELLO” was released Monday and topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 22 regions while the title track “Feel the POP” landed atop its Top Songs Chart in 12 regions. The accompanying music video drew over 5.8 million viewers in about 13 hours. The nine-member band is yet to celebrate its first anniversary, having debuted in July last year through the audition show “Boys Planet.” The group is set to appear in Summer Sonic 2024 in August and will embark on its first international tour the following month. Enhypen to return in July: report

(Credit: Belift Lab) (Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhypen will make a comeback in mid-July with a new album, according to a local media report Tuesday. Agency Belift Lab confirmed the news, specifying the date as July 12. The band released a special album on the previous day for its “Dark Moon” series, an original story from Hybe, the mother company of its agency. The album “Memorabilia” was released as the first physical album for the series that is themed around fate, love and vampires. The album topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in nine regions while the main track “Fatal Trouble” sat in the top 10 on its Top Songs Chart in 12 regions. All six tracks from the album made it to a number of real-time music charts at home. The seven-member act’s previous album, the fifth EP “Orange Blood,” came out in November last year and hit the Billboard 200 at No. 4. It sold more than 2 million copies, a first for the band. Meanwhile, the band will tour five cities in Japan starting next month. Blackpink’s Jisoo garners 500m views with ‘Flower’ music video

(Credit: Blissoo Entertainment) (Credit: Blissoo Entertainment)

Jisoo of Blackpink received 500 million views on YouTube with the music video for the solo song “Flower” as of Monday, said agency Blissoo Entertainment on Tuesday. The video achieved the feat in the shortest time for a female K-pop solo singer, in 409 days. “Flower” is the focus track from her first solo album “ME” which was rolled out in March last year. The song was No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 64 regions and No. 38 on the UK’s Official Singles Top 100. It also amassed 100 million Spotify streams in 32 days, setting a record for a K-pop female soloist. The album is the first million-seller from a female K-pop singer, logging 1.17 million in first-week sales. The artist is currently shooting the drama “Influenza” and the movie “Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint,” an adaptation of a hit fantasy webtoon. NewJeans to guide British Museum visitors

(Credit: Ador) (Credit: Ador)