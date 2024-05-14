Yoon pledges support to Ukraine in phone talk with Zelenskyy

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged necessary support and cooperation to Ukraine during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, Seoul's presidential office said.

"The South Korean government is proactively participating in the global community's efforts to restore peace and pursue post-war reconstruction in Ukraine," Yoon said during the phone call, according to his office.

"We will continue the support and cooperation that are needed by the Ukrainian people," he added. The phone call was arranged at Zelenskyy's request.

In response, Zelenskyy expressed hope for continued cooperation with South Korea amid the war.

Zelenskyy also invited Yoon to the Ukraine peace summit set to be held in Switzerland next month.

The two leaders agreed to maintain open communication to support freedom and peace in Ukraine and to promote an end to the ongoing war, the presidential office added.

Yoon met Zelenskyy in person in July last year after making an unannounced visit to Kyiv in a strong show of support for the war-torn nation. (Yonhap)