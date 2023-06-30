Korean dystopian thriller 'Snowglobe' to be published in English in February

“Snowglobe,” the first book in a two-part dystopian series by South Korean author Park So-young, is set to be published worldwide in English in February 2024, announced Random House Publishing on Friday.

Park’s debut novel, originally published in Korea in 2020 by Changbi Publishers, has been translated into English by US-based translator Joungmin Lee Comfort. The translated book is scheduled for publication by Delacorte Press, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books.

Delacorte described the book as “a powerful young adult dystopian thriller” with “cutting-edge commentary on climate change, socioeconomic inequality and personal identity.”

CJ Entertainment, the production company behind acclaimed films "Parasite" and "Snowpiercer," has optioned the book for a film adaptation. The publisher said that production is currently underway.