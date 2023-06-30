Man arrested for installing bathroom spycam on babysitter

A man in his thirties was booked for allegedly filming his child's babysitter using a hidden camera in a bathroom at his home in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province on Thursday, the police said.

The man is accused of installing a 3-centimeter-long camera inside a body wash bottle, and then requesting his babysitter to take her clothes off when bathing his child because of what he claimed was the child's sensitive skin.

After noticing that the bottle had been tampered with, the babysitter sought the help of a friend, who then reported it to the police.

The police have secured the camera and the suspect's phone for analysis.

Article 14 of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes states that a person who takes nonconsensual photos of another person's body which may instigate sexual stimulus or shame, or who distributes, sells, leases, provides or openly exhibits or screens the photos taken shall be punished by imprisonment up to five years or by a fine up to 10 million won ($7,500).