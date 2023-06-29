[Well-curated] Horror nights at BIFAN's free outdoor screenings and more

Sample bracelets made during a class (Donglim Knot Workshop)

Knot tying at hanok on a rainy day Donglim Knot Workshop, a small hanok situated just a five-minute stroll away from Anguk Station and near the Bukchon Hanok village, showcases the traditional art of Korean knot tying called "maedeup." This enchanting space, led by Shim Young-mi, who hails from a family with a four-generation legacy in Korean knot craftsmanship, has been in operation since 2004. The workshop proudly displays a wide array of ornamental knots passed down through generations, including tassels, waist bands, pockets, fan ornaments and more. Different colors of dragonfly-shaped maedeup key chains (Donglim Knot Workshop)

Visitors can take part in a 30-minute demonstration and class to create a dragonfly-shaped cellphone chain or a colorful bracelet. One-time class costs 10,000 won for adults and 8,000 won for children under 18, which covers the cost of materials. Reservations are necessary for groups of more than five. Monthlong courses are available at four levels -- basic, intermediate, knot projects, and advanced -- and cost 100,000 won per month per person. A selection of knots are available for purchase at the workshop. The workshop is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday.

Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN)

Halloween in July at BIFAN Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, which kicked off Thursday and runs until July 9, invites citizens to come and enjoy the cinematic experience at various event booths. A popular event is the free outdoor movie screening. Films like “Sprinter,” “Rebound,” “Someone You Loved” and “Sunday League” will be screened at outdoor lawn plaza in front of Bucheon City hall at 8:30 p.m., from June 30 to July 6. On Saturday the film “Switch” will be screened at 8 p.m. at Yakdae Elementary School.

Outdoor screening at Bucheon Central park last year. (Bucheon City hall)

BIFAN is also holding a three-day carnival from Saturday to July 2, under the concept of Halloween in July. Inspired by the Korean myth “Princess Bari,” an abandoned princess who searches the globe for an elixir that will bring peace to the dead, the carnival is expected to draw some 30,000 visitors as it did last year. Then there is a dance party called “Seuncheon Night,” which directly translates into night to ascend into heaven, as well as other kid-friendly events like a circus playground and an ice playground. All events are free and detailed schedules and registration can be made on the BIFAN website. Also, BIFAN has joined hands with Hyundai Department Store to hold a special exhibition about actor Choi Min-sik. His films and brochures on his film career will be on display from Friday to July 9th on the first floor of Hyundai Department Store’s Jung-dong branch. Limited edition merchandise will also be sold.

An installation view of “Bulgari Serpenti 75 years of Infinite Tales” at Kukje Gallery (Kukje Gallery, Bulgari Korea)

Bulgari jewelry, art at Kukje Gallery In celebration of the 75 anniversary of Bulgari’s serpentine, the luxury jewelry brand has collaborated with Kukje Gallery in presenting its collection integrated with art. The exhibition “Bulgari Serpenti 75 years of Infinite Tales” takes place across the gallery’s three exhibition spaces K1, K2 and K3. Seoul is the fifth city to collaborate with the jewelry brand after Madrid, London, New York and Shanghai. The exhibition includes newly commissioned works for the anniversary" “Trop Long” by Hong Seung-hye and “Meeting the Morning Dew” by Choi Jae-eun. Among some 40 works on display are pioneering Korean female artist Chun Kyung-ja’s “Tangled Snakes” created in 1969 and French-American artist Niki de Saint Phalle’s “Pouf Serpent Jaune” from 1994. Referring to snakes in Italian, Bulgari’s Serpenti debuted in 1948 as a jewelry watch with its design evolving through the years. The exhibition shows a variety of designs inspired by Serpenti. The gallery has a cafe and restaurant on the first and second floor, respectively, where visitors to the exhibition can visit for a drink or food. The cafe on the first floor offers a view of Gyeongbokgung.

“Trop Long” by Hong Seung-hye (Kukje Gallery, Bulgari Korea)