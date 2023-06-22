[Well-curated] Indoor climbing, splashing at Han River swimming pools and a taste of Honduras

Indoor climbing in the heart of Seoul

The rainy season in approaching, but rock climbers still have options.

Damjang gym, located in Eulji-ro, Seoul is a minimalist bouldering gym with creatively designed routes suitable for climbers of all levels.

If you are trying indoor climbing for the first time, join a newcomers' group and receive an hour of instruction from a professional trainer to learn the basics.

Regular classes are also available, where experienced instructors teach bouldering techniques to help you master the setups at Damjang more easily.

Climbing shoes and towels are available for rent in the locker room. You can also take videos and photos of your climbing adventures. Selfie sticks can be rented for free at the help desk.

The gym's vibrant atmosphere fosters a supportive community, where people cheer you on and provide feedback to encourage each other's progress. It's also an excellent meeting place for like-minded climbers who share a passion for this activity.

Damjang is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. It closes at 8 p.m. on weekends.

The cost of a one-day trial class is 30,000 won, which includes the necessary basic equipment for beginners. If you prefer to use the facilities independently without attending classes, a one-day pass is available for 20,000 won.