Come In Wash speeds up global expansion

Come In Wash, a Korean company specializing in automated car wash systems, is speeding up its global expansion through its patented “no-touch, no-brush” car wash technology.

Established in 2019, Come In Wash rose to prominence at home with its innovative technology that relies only on high-pressure water jets to clean vehicles, without the need for brushes. Since then, this technology has gained international acclaim with expansions into the Philippines, Japan and the United States.

Come In Wash holds three patents for its automated car wash technology. Its patented car washing method uses water warmed to 50 degrees Celsius and high-pressure steam to ensure vehicles are cleaned effectively while avoiding damage to the paintwork. Customers can select from four different washing programs based on the level of dirtiness and the vehicle type, ranging from vans and buses to sedans and SUVs.

The latest in its lineup of innovations, the "Poseidon 5 Ultra" model can remove over 90 percent of water used during the wash, significantly reducing waste. The company also employs a nano-bubble technology that avoids chemicals to reduce environmental impact and is in the process of securing a patent for this technology in collaboration with a Japanese patent holder.

The company launched its first overseas office in Los Angeles in 2022. In Japan, it has teamed up with major businesses such as the Times parking lots, the Eneos gas stations, and Mitsui Outlet Park.

“The US market holds tremendous promise. There’s some skepticism among drivers about whether a touchless, brushless car wash can truly get the job done. However, I’m confident that they’ll be pleasantly surprised by our advanced, no-scratch technology, which works wonders on everything from sedans and SUVs to trucks,” said Yang Suk-won, CEO of Come In Wash.

This year, the company aims to expand its network in the Philippines and to open offices in Thailand and Vietnam.

More recently, it has been exploring potential partnerships in the Middle East and Europe.

In March this year, the company finalized a memorandum of agreement with Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Group and startup accelerator NmoHub to install 1,000 units of its car wash machine. The companies have already established a joint venture with plans to run the machines at gas stations nationwide from July this year.