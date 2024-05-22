Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Iran’s president found dead at helicopter crash site

    Iran’s president found dead at helicopter crash site
  2. 2

    Seoul rolls out W250b package in bid to lure foreign talent

    Seoul rolls out W250b package in bid to lure foreign talent
  3. 3

    Yoon vetoes bill for special probe into young Marine's death

    Yoon vetoes bill for special probe into young Marine's death
  4. 4

    SNU alums nabbed for digital sex crimes

    SNU alums nabbed for digital sex crimes
  5. 5

    Korea's increasing US investment mutually beneficial: report

    Korea's increasing US investment mutually beneficial: report
  1. 6

    AI Seoul Summit adopts declaration on safe, innovative, inclusive AI

    AI Seoul Summit adopts declaration on safe, innovative, inclusive AI
  2. 7

    South Korea bans viral North Korea propaganda video praising Kim

    South Korea bans viral North Korea propaganda video praising Kim
  3. 8

    Minister warns against trusting NK stated intentions, says Moon misguided

    Minister warns against trusting NK stated intentions, says Moon misguided
  4. 9

    Samsung replaces semiconductor chief amid heightened AI race

    Samsung replaces semiconductor chief amid heightened AI race
  5. 10

    AI Seoul Summit to discuss ways to make AI equitable in Global South

    AI Seoul Summit to discuss ways to make AI equitable in Global South
소아쌤

Seoul shares open lower on tech, insurance losses

By Yonhap

Published : May 22, 2024 - 09:29

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower on Wednesday, mainly due to losses from technology and insurance shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 13.59 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,710.59 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Top tech giant Samsung Electronics slid 1.28 percent, and LG Electronics shed 0.62 percent to 95,900 won.

Insurance firms were among major losers as well, with Samsung Life Insurance falling 2.94 percent and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance decreasing 3.48 percent.

Chemical firms, on the other hand, opened higher, with Amorepacific climbing 0.43 percent and LG Household & Health Care rising 0.89 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,364 won against the US dollar, down 0.7 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines