Seoul shares open lower on tech, insurance losses

Most Popular
-
6
AI Seoul Summit adopts declaration on safe, innovative, inclusive AI
-
7
South Korea bans viral North Korea propaganda video praising Kim
-
8
Minister warns against trusting NK stated intentions, says Moon misguided
-
9
Samsung replaces semiconductor chief amid heightened AI race
-
10
AI Seoul Summit to discuss ways to make AI equitable in Global South
Seoul shares open lower on tech, insurance lossesBy Yonhap
Published : May 22, 2024 - 09:29
South Korean stocks opened lower on Wednesday, mainly due to losses from technology and insurance shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 13.59 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,710.59 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Top tech giant Samsung Electronics slid 1.28 percent, and LG Electronics shed 0.62 percent to 95,900 won.
Insurance firms were among major losers as well, with Samsung Life Insurance falling 2.94 percent and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance decreasing 3.48 percent.
Chemical firms, on the other hand, opened higher, with Amorepacific climbing 0.43 percent and LG Household & Health Care rising 0.89 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,364 won against the US dollar, down 0.7 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
14 global tech giants adopt pledge on 'responsible' AI development
-
Seoul, Jakarta discuss partnership in key minerals
-
Trump hinting at US troop removal in South Korea ‘election-time talk’