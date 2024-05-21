Hyundai eyes first hydrogen supercar by 2026

Unveiled in 2022, the Hyundai N Vision 74 is a hydrogen fuel cell hybrid concept car inspired by the 1974 Hyundai Pony Coupe, set to evolve into the hydrogen-powered N74 supercar with production beginning in 2026. (Hyundai Motor Group.)

Hyundai Motor Group is reportedly set to produce a hydrogen-powered supercar with a whopping 775 horsepower as early as 2026, according to news reports Tuesday.

If the plan is realized as planned, the car will be the first of its kind.

Reports said the new car will be based on the N Vision 74 concept car that was unveiled as a hydrogen hybrid model two years ago. The car codenamed the N74 is expected to be a hydrogen fuel cell-only supercar.

Details of the car are said to have already been shared with Hyundai’s key suppliers, with plans to build a trial vehicle by August this year.

Production is anticipated to start in June 2026, with a limited run of just 200 units over two years, each expected to cost around 500 million Korean won ($366,000).

A Hyundai official confirmed the ongoing project but withheld details about mass production plans and other specifics.

The N74 will reportedly be a rear-wheel drive coupe featuring a high-performance motor rated at 570 kilowatts, equivalent to over 775 horsepower. This power allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in approximately three seconds, surpassing supercars like the Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan, which boast 620 and 640 horsepower, respectively. This also marks a jump performance increase from the original N Vision 74 concept, which had a 500-kilowatt motor.

While the final design of the N74 remains under wraps, it will likely incorporate the celebrated lines of the N Vision 74 concept car, which has won multiple prestigious design awards. It draws inspiration from the 1974 Hyundai Pony Coupe, modernized for contemporary appeal, featuring a coupe body with two gullwing doors.

The trial vehicle's development is a critical phase toward mass production, as it will undergo extensive real-world testing to fine-tune its performance and resolve any issues.

“The company’s goal with the N74 likely extends beyond profit, showing Hyundai's commitment to a hydrogen-powered future. By building an eye-catching supercar, they want to get people excited about hydrogen energy,” an industry analyst said.