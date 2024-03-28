[Well-curated] High-end graffiti, LP bar and Gwanghwamun on roller coaster

An installation view of “Graffiti Alchemist: Cyril Kongo’s Journey of Knowledge and Chromatic Craft” at Museum Wave in Seoul (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

Cyril Kongo’s first graffiti exhibition in Seoul

French-Vietnamese graffiti artist Cyril Kongo’s first solo exhibition in Seoul kicked off March 14 at Museum Wave, bringing together some 45 works from the artist's early days to his collaborations with luxury brands such as Chanel, Hermes and Maserati.

The artist became interested in graffiti during his adolescent years in the French Congo and launched his career as a graffiti artist in Paris in 1986.

The exhibition, “Graffiti Alchemist: Cyril Kongo’s Journey of Knowledge and Chromatic Craft,” features his works that evolve around the themes of love, peace and freedom.

The highlight of the exhibition is the last section titled “Superstar Luxury Collaboration” which explores the artist's collaborations with luxury brands. A sculpture paying homage to American artist Robert Indiana, who is famous for his "Love" sculptures, is part of the exhibition.

Located in Seongbuk-gu, Museum Wave, previously known as the Korean Stone Art Museum, reopened last year as an art space for trendy and experimental exhibitions. The museum is closed on Mondays. Cyril Kongo’s exhibition runs through June 6.