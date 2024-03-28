Home

[Well-curated] High-end graffiti, LP bar and Gwanghwamun on roller coaster

By Park Yuna, Lee Si-jin, Hwang Dong-hee

Published : March 29, 2024 - 09:01

    • Link copied

An installation view of “Graffiti Alchemist: Cyril Kongo’s Journey of Knowledge and Chromatic Craft” at Museum Wave in Seoul (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald) An installation view of “Graffiti Alchemist: Cyril Kongo’s Journey of Knowledge and Chromatic Craft” at Museum Wave in Seoul (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

Cyril Kongo’s first graffiti exhibition in Seoul

French-Vietnamese graffiti artist Cyril Kongo’s first solo exhibition in Seoul kicked off March 14 at Museum Wave, bringing together some 45 works from the artist's early days to his collaborations with luxury brands such as Chanel, Hermes and Maserati.

The artist became interested in graffiti during his adolescent years in the French Congo and launched his career as a graffiti artist in Paris in 1986.

The exhibition, “Graffiti Alchemist: Cyril Kongo’s Journey of Knowledge and Chromatic Craft,” features his works that evolve around the themes of love, peace and freedom.

The highlight of the exhibition is the last section titled “Superstar Luxury Collaboration” which explores the artist's collaborations with luxury brands. A sculpture paying homage to American artist Robert Indiana, who is famous for his "Love" sculptures, is part of the exhibition.

Located in Seongbuk-gu, Museum Wave, previously known as the Korean Stone Art Museum, reopened last year as an art space for trendy and experimental exhibitions. The museum is closed on Mondays. Cyril Kongo’s exhibition runs through June 6.

The Timber House (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) The Timber House (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

High-end LP experience

If you’re looking for near-liquid perfection, Park Hyatt Seoul’s The Timber House is the place to go.

The Timber House, Park Hyatt Seoul’s premium vinyl music bar, offers a cozy setting with low-tone jazz music and an intimate ambiance.

Featuring Korean traditional aesthetics with dark brown wood, black “giwa” or Korean traditional roof tiles, warm orange lamps and soft candlelight, the interior alone is perfect for sitting back and relaxing.

Visitors enjoy premium liquor and food at The Timber House in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. (Park Hyatt Seoul) Visitors enjoy premium liquor and food at The Timber House in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. (Park Hyatt Seoul)

The music bar takes guests on a symphonic journey through the name of its alcoholic beverages -- jukebox, gramophone, turn table, high fidelity and juke joints -- each created with whisky, gin, tequila and more.

Epicureans can enjoy a diverse izakaya menu or finger foods such as pork katsu sandwiches and chicken karaage.

The Timber House also holds DJ performances at 7 p.m. from Tuesdays to Saturdays.

The Timber House is open until midnight every day.

Reservations can be made at (02) 2016-1291.

A scene from A scene from "Time Warp with the Turtle Ship" (Korea Creative Content Agency)

4D immersive Gwanghwamun experience

Underneath Gwanghwamun Square and the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts lies a space operated by the Sejong Center, which houses exhibitions dedicated to two national heroes, King Sejong and Admiral Yi Sun-shin.

Step into the 4D Hall, where a panoramic screen and motion-sensitive chairs await you.

A new program titled "Time Warp: Flight Through Time Tunnels" has been introduced to the selection. This 10-minute video takes you on a journey through time aboard the Turtle Ship 2.0, exploring the past, future and present of Gwanghwamun Square.

Just like riding a roller coaster, visitors can enjoy an immersive journey through time and space as they travel along virtual rails.

A scene from A scene from "K-Culture Attraction" at "The Story of Admiral Yi Sun-shin" exhibition (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

The original program, "Sea of Victory," transports riders back in time to witness the legendary Battle of Myeongnyang and is still available.

"Time Warp with the Turtle Ship" starts at the top of the hour and the half-hour mark, while the "Sea of Victory" screening starts at 15 and 45 minutes past the hour.

Admission is limited to 12 people at a time and participants must be over 100 centimeters tall.

The 4D Hall operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Mondays.

