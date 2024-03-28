[Well-curated] High-end graffiti, LP bar and Gwanghwamun on roller coaster

Most Popular
[Well-curated] High-end graffiti, LP bar and Gwanghwamun on roller coasterBy Park Yuna, Lee Si-jin, Hwang Dong-hee
Published : March 29, 2024 - 09:01
Cyril Kongo’s first graffiti exhibition in Seoul
French-Vietnamese graffiti artist Cyril Kongo’s first solo exhibition in Seoul kicked off March 14 at Museum Wave, bringing together some 45 works from the artist's early days to his collaborations with luxury brands such as Chanel, Hermes and Maserati.
The artist became interested in graffiti during his adolescent years in the French Congo and launched his career as a graffiti artist in Paris in 1986.
The exhibition, “Graffiti Alchemist: Cyril Kongo’s Journey of Knowledge and Chromatic Craft,” features his works that evolve around the themes of love, peace and freedom.
The highlight of the exhibition is the last section titled “Superstar Luxury Collaboration” which explores the artist's collaborations with luxury brands. A sculpture paying homage to American artist Robert Indiana, who is famous for his "Love" sculptures, is part of the exhibition.
Located in Seongbuk-gu, Museum Wave, previously known as the Korean Stone Art Museum, reopened last year as an art space for trendy and experimental exhibitions. The museum is closed on Mondays. Cyril Kongo’s exhibition runs through June 6.
High-end LP experience
If you’re looking for near-liquid perfection, Park Hyatt Seoul’s The Timber House is the place to go.
The Timber House, Park Hyatt Seoul’s premium vinyl music bar, offers a cozy setting with low-tone jazz music and an intimate ambiance.
Featuring Korean traditional aesthetics with dark brown wood, black “giwa” or Korean traditional roof tiles, warm orange lamps and soft candlelight, the interior alone is perfect for sitting back and relaxing.
The music bar takes guests on a symphonic journey through the name of its alcoholic beverages -- jukebox, gramophone, turn table, high fidelity and juke joints -- each created with whisky, gin, tequila and more.
Epicureans can enjoy a diverse izakaya menu or finger foods such as pork katsu sandwiches and chicken karaage.
The Timber House also holds DJ performances at 7 p.m. from Tuesdays to Saturdays.
The Timber House is open until midnight every day.
Reservations can be made at (02) 2016-1291.
4D immersive Gwanghwamun experience
Underneath Gwanghwamun Square and the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts lies a space operated by the Sejong Center, which houses exhibitions dedicated to two national heroes, King Sejong and Admiral Yi Sun-shin.
Step into the 4D Hall, where a panoramic screen and motion-sensitive chairs await you.
A new program titled "Time Warp: Flight Through Time Tunnels" has been introduced to the selection. This 10-minute video takes you on a journey through time aboard the Turtle Ship 2.0, exploring the past, future and present of Gwanghwamun Square.
Just like riding a roller coaster, visitors can enjoy an immersive journey through time and space as they travel along virtual rails.
The original program, "Sea of Victory," transports riders back in time to witness the legendary Battle of Myeongnyang and is still available.
"Time Warp with the Turtle Ship" starts at the top of the hour and the half-hour mark, while the "Sea of Victory" screening starts at 15 and 45 minutes past the hour.
Admission is limited to 12 people at a time and participants must be over 100 centimeters tall.
The 4D Hall operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Mondays.
