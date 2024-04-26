[Herald Interview] Noam Segal of Guggenheim Museum pushes for technology-based art with LG

As technology continues to evolve, art also expands its horizon with artists exploring technology-based art. The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum’s LG Guggenheim Art and Technology Initiative launched last year aims to support such pioneering artists.

Noam Segal, an LG Electronics associate curator, considers pioneering artists to be those who inspire understandings of how technology shapes and is shaped by society. Segal joined the museum to helm the five-year initiative with Korean conglomerate LG, which includes the annual LG Guggenheim Award.

“The artworks eventually enrich and deepen our encounter with technologies by showing the technology's different faces and facets. Through art, we can see things we cannot see in any other way," Segal said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.

“Our role is to support the artist in expressing their ideas in the best way possible, and to support our audiences in the reception, cohesion, and contextualization of these works,” she said.

She praised the global collaboration with LG as an “unprecedented investment in technology as an artistic medium.”

“(The partnership) is expected to usher in a new wave of digital creativity combining cutting-edge solutions from LG Electronics and LG Display with the unmatched artistic sensibilities of the Guggenheim,” she said.

Known as one of the leading museums to commission net art works in the 1990s, Guggenheim’s collection includes a number of historical pieces of digital art as well as technology-based art focusing robotics, AR, VR, large language models and different new media applications.

In March, the LG Guggenheim Award, which aims to recognize artists or their groundbreaking achievements in technology-based art, was given to Taiwanese American artist Shu Lea Cheang, a pioneer of net art who explored emerging technologies such as code, gaming engines and hacking strategies for more than 30 years.

Last year's inaugural award went to American artist Stephanie Dinkins.