Woman arrested on suspicion of murdering her two newborns

A woman has been taken into custody on suspicion of murdering her two newborn children, Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police revealed Wednesday.

According to the police, a woman in her 30s was taken into custody in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, after the bodies of two babies were found in her fridge.

The children were born in November 2018, and November 2019, but were killed immediately and their bodies stored in the fridge, according to reports. The suspect is said to have told the police that she killed the infants due to financial difficulties.

The woman also reportedly told the police that she “killed the infants immediately after giving birth.”

The police plan to apply for an arrest warrant.