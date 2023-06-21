[Herald Interview] Korea’s 1st-generation activist fund aims to become corporate savior, not raider

Korea Corporate Governance Improvement’s Managing Partner Lim Hyun-chol poses for a photo at the company's headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, Tuesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

South Korean private equity house Korea Corporate Governance Improvement’s Managing Partner Lim Hyun-chol said the performance of activist funds should not be judged by the time frame of their investments.

“The significance lies not in the length of the investment period but rather in the actual changes brought about in the company after the activist fund's calls,” Lim said during a recent interview with The Korea Herald.

“We see that it is unfair to accuse us of 'meoktui,’” he added.

In Korea, activist funds are often given the nickname meoktui, which roughly translates into “dine and dash” in Korean. This term carries a negative connotation, highlighting the perception that these funds prioritize quick profits rather than the future value of the companies they invest.

KCGI, one of the nation’s first-generation activist funds, also gained this nickname after selling its shares in Osstem Implant, Korea's largest dental implant company, six months after its stake purchase. Its profits are estimated to reach 70 billion won ($54 million).

Last year, KCGI purchased a 6.92 percent stake in Osstem Implant, becoming its third-largest shareholder. Following the purchase, the activist fund immediately urged Chairman Choi Kyoo-ok to resign, saying the company’s outdated governance structure led to its undervaluation in the market.

Under pressure from KCGI’s attack, Cho, who was both the founder and top shareholder of Osstem Implant with a 20.6 percent stake, dumped his 9.16 percent stake, which was acquired by a consortium comprising private equity firms MBK Partners and Unison Capital Korea.

The consortium later announced a tender offer to acquire the firm, and KCGI accepted it in February this year.

Some critics said KCGI’s primary motivation was to pursue quick profits, citing its stake ownership for just six months.

However, Lim refuted this claim. "Due to our open letter, founder Choi felt the pressure and consequently decided to sell his shares, relinquishing his position as the largest shareholder," he said.

He also stressed that Osstem Implant is now run by a group of management specialists, calling it a significant change in corporate governance.

“Our priority for now is improving corporate governance, rather than asking companies to increase dividend payouts that could undermine their fundamental strength,” he added.