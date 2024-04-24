[LLG] Why this tutor teaches for free

Han Si-nae teaches her students at her home in Daegu. (Song Seung-hyun/The Korea Herald) Han Si-nae teaches her students at her home in Daegu. (Song Seung-hyun/The Korea Herald)

DAEGU-- Han Si-nae, 36, is no ordinary tutor. Her students, totaling 10 and ranging from primary to high school, come to her house after school for supplementary math lessons. After challenging their brains with math quizzes, the students fill their stomachs with an ample amount of snacks and dinner whipped up by Han. The best part? None of them pay a single penny. So, is Han an altruistic benefactor for future generations with deep pockets? Listening to her speak for a brief moment, it becomes obvious that this is unlikely. The free lessons are, in fact, a small social experiment driven by a disgruntled tutor determined to instill appreciation in return for her efforts.

A student studies at tutor Han Si-nae's home in Daegu. (Song Seung-hyun/The Korea Herald) A student studies at tutor Han Si-nae's home in Daegu. (Song Seung-hyun/The Korea Herald)

'Ungrateful' pupils "It all started with some ungrateful students." Han said outright at her home one day in late March, as she shared her story with The Korea Herald. Speaking with a strong Daegu accent, Han expressed herself with unwavering ease and nonchalance, without any sign of hesitation or caution. In fact, Han's attire for the pre-scheduled interview was also notably casual. Her short hair appeared uncombed, framing her bare face without makeup, and her outfit was far from fancy -- a fluffy pink hoodie paired with shorts. When asked if she would like to polish up for a photo, she casually declined, saying she prefers to be “natural.” Until three years ago, Han was part of South Korea’s notorious private education industry, offering math tutoring in exchange for payment, she said. Out of a desire to excel in her role and provide the best support for her pupils, she offered additional services: a study space in her home, snacks and meals. But, her students took these extra services for granted. The tipping point came when a “particularly passionless” student, as she described him, complained to her about her teaching and stopped taking her lessons. Han was left questioning her efforts. "Is it worth investing my time in people who don't recognize my value?" she pondered. The answer, she concluded, was "No." With that, she quit all her paid tutoring engagements at once and decided to try a different approach. She set a new rule: "Free lessons, only for those truly eager to learn." From then on, the new chapter of her tutoring career unfolded swiftly and seamlessly. A community service center linked her to nearby schools and the slots for her free lessons were soon filled. "Now, everyone here wants to be here. No more nagging necessary," she said.

Food prepared for students at Han's home in Daegu (Chicken Class 2021) Food prepared for students at Han's home in Daegu (Chicken Class 2021)

Growing in tandem with students Although Han did not request financial compensation, she did anticipate something in return. She desired recognition, appreciation and reciprocity for her benevolence from her pupils. "When I first started offering free tutoring, I felt like if I'm giving this much, then my pupils should at least do that much. Out of this thought, I kept on pushing them,” she recalled. Frustration became a frequent companion as she grappled with these expectations, which also led to the dismissal of quite a few students. "I'd spend three hours cooking for them, only to find them dozing off or whining about how much they don't want to study. Then I'd tell them to leave and not bother studying," she said. As her frustration deepened, she began to reflect and seek insights to gain a better understanding of both herself and her students. Books on child education were particularly helpful, opening her eyes to the realization that the kids were just middle school students and that such behavior is normal. In her interactions with teenagers, she now tries to be open and authentic, before assuming the roles of a tutor and adult. Han openly shares stories about her own life, including her experiences with dating violence, alcoholism, gaming addiction and what she referred to as wallowing in self-pity. On her blog, Han details how the bankruptcy of her father's hanbok factory, around the time she graduated from university, led her to turn to tutoring for immediate income. Despite it all, she writes that she found the strength to bounce back and rebuild her life. "You know, even though people tell my students not to be so pessimistic just because you're having a hard time, it didn’t sink in with them. But now, after (the students) read my blog posts, they started thinking 'Oh, it must have been tough for her too,'" she said. Han added that there were even some students who would voluntarily come up to her and talk about the hardships they were going through. Han said her years of working as a free tutor have led her to mature as a person. "I realized I wasn't truly an adult myself before," she admitted.

Snacks for Han Si-nae's students are displayed at her home. (Song Seung-hyun/The Korea Herald) Snacks for Han Si-nae's students are displayed at her home. (Song Seung-hyun/The Korea Herald)