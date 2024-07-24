[LLG] After diving head-first into webtoons, creator learns folly of naive optimism

"We -- of course -- will be successful!" say the characters in Dang Yeon-hee's illustration for her essay published on blog writing platform Brunch. (Dang Yeon-hee) "We -- of course -- will be successful!" say the characters in Dang Yeon-hee's illustration for her essay published on blog writing platform Brunch. (Dang Yeon-hee)

Many dream of leaving their mundane jobs to pursue something creative and original. Only a few actually take the leap, and even fewer succeed. But it's usually only the stories of the successful that get told; this is not one of those stories. For Dang Yeon-hee, a 34-year-old aspiring webtoon artist in Gyeonggi Province, the journey has entailed many disappointments and painful lessons about harsh realities. It has ultimately turned into a path of self-discovery, rather than one leading to fame and recognition. "I lacked a sense of reality," she said, reflecting on her decision to quit her copywriting job to jump into the world of webtoons. Her name, which is a pen name derived from the Korean word meaning “of course,” embodies her initial optimism about such a career change: “Of course I will become successful!” "At work, I felt like a raccoon in a suit," she explained, using the analogy to describe how she hid her true identity at the office. “Why endure this? I'm still young." Positive comments on her Instagram, where she shared daily slices of life in cartoon form, emboldened her to take the plunge.

Dang Yeon-hee, a 34-year-old aspiring webtoon artist, works on her webtoon with a tablet PC at her home in Gyeonggi Province. (Dang Yeon-hee) Dang Yeon-hee, a 34-year-old aspiring webtoon artist, works on her webtoon with a tablet PC at her home in Gyeonggi Province. (Dang Yeon-hee)

Striving to make a mark as webtoon artist For those who are unfamiliar with Dang’s chosen field, webtoons are online-only, serialized comics optimized for mobile phones. Originating in South Korea about two decades ago, this type of web comic is now gaining traction worldwide, with successful series being adapted into K-dramas and films. While there are various avenues for aspiring artists, the most sought-after path is winning a contest on the webtoon platform run by Naver, S. Korea’s No. 1 portal. "Naver holds two annual contests," Dang explained. "You can also submit your work to other platforms, but big platforms like Naver won't accept works from inexperienced artists." Another route to becoming a successful webtoon creator is by publishing their series on open platforms and waiting for them to strike gold -- be discovered by the masses of readers. Naver has three leagues in its webtoon platform. The most accessible league is where any aspiring webtoonist can present their work. If a certain work shows potential for success, it gets promoted to the second league, where selected, yet still-amateur creators publish. From there, the more successful ones have the opportunity to debut on Naver's main webtoon platform, where readers pay to read. "The ‘Best Challenge’ route (earning a spot in Naver’s middle league) is no easier. It requires aspiring artists to constantly create with no guarantee for success," Dang said. In the initial phase, Dang maintained her optimism as she soon got promoted to Naver's middle-layer platform. There, she uploaded over 20 episodes. Shortly thereafter, she received an invitation to join Manhwa Gajok, a small webtoon platform akin to YouTube, where webtoon content creators are remunerated based on clicks. But that was it. She entered four Naver contests, only to be rejected each time. Her published works on Naver’s open platform didn’t gather enough interest to establish her name either. This brought the stark realization that she had been naively optimistic.

The cover of aspiring webtoon artist Dang Yeon-hee's webtoon series published on Naver's middle-layer platform for select amateur works. (Dang Yeon-hee) The cover of aspiring webtoon artist Dang Yeon-hee's webtoon series published on Naver's middle-layer platform for select amateur works. (Dang Yeon-hee)