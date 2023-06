A restaurant worker carries naengmyeon, or cold noodles, as she delivers it to customers in Myeong-dong, Seoul, on Monday. According to a survey conducted by Korean Price Information, a research institution, on the prices of naengmyeon in 10 representative restaurants across 10 different areas of Seoul, the average price of naengmyeon has increased by 7 percent compared to last year and by 29.5 percent compared to 2018. (Yonhap)

By Song Seung-hyun ( ssh@heraldcorp.com