Women-centered series go mainstream in Korean content industry

Lim Ji-yeon plays Sang-eun, a pregnant woman who is a victim of domestic violence in "Lies Hidden in My Garden." (KT Studio Genie)

Portraying relationships between female leads -- be it friendship or rivalry -- is becoming the dominant trend for successful projects in South Korea.

While 2022 TV dramas received both local and global popularity with strong, independent woman -- “Juvenile Justice,” “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” “Under the Queen’s Umbrella” and more -- this year’s projects explore more female-centered stories with multiple female leads.

Lim Ji-yeon and Song Hye-kyo, who presented a fierce confrontation between a school bullying offender and victim in Netflix’s smash-hit “The Glory,” are each set to return in new series with different partners.

Lim, who played iconic villain Yeon-jin in “The Glory,” portrays a pregnant woman who is a victim of domestic violence in the Genie TV original “Lies Hidden in My Garden.”

The thriller series is expected to be one of the most anticipated of the year, as top actor Kim Tae-hee makes a return to the small screen three years after 2020's “Hi Bye, Mama!”

“Lies Hidden in My Garden” revolves around ordinary housewife Joo-ran (Kim), whose life goes in an unexpected direction after noticing a strange smell in her backyard and meeting domestic violence victim Sang-eun (Lim).

The series is set to premiere on June 19 and will be available via local streamer ENA.