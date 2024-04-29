[Photo News] Boosting Korea-China ties

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (left), who doubles as chair of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Bi Jinquan, executive vice chairman of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, a state think tank, meet in Beijing on Monday to discuss ways to expand economic cooperation between the two countries. This meeting was held to check on the implementation status of the agenda items discussed at the fourth edition of the Korea-China High-Level Economic Dialogue, jointly hosted by the KCCI and CCIEE, a regular event held alternately in Korea and China since 2018.

They also talked about difficulties faced by companies operating in both countries while setting up private sector cooperation plans between Korea, China and Japan. The fifth meeting of the bilateral dialogue will take place in Beijing in the second half of this year. (KCCI)