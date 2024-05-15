HD Hyundai Electric lands MSCI Korea Index, while Kakao Pay misses out

HD Hyundai Electric, an energy solution provider under Korean shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai, will be added to the Morgan Stanley Capital International Korea Index, alongside two other domestic companies, according to the results released by the index operator Tuesday.

The shares of three South Korean companies, including HD Hyundai Electric, biotechnology company Alteogen and electrolyte maker Enchem, made the listing for the MSCI Korea Index as part of May rebalancing.

The local market had viewed the three companies that have recently experienced a surge in their stock prices to make the MSCI listing in May.

The US company also removed four companies, Kakao Pay, the online payment unit of tech giant Kakao Corp.; Samsung Securities; Hanon Systems, a heat pump systems maker for automobiles; and casino operator Kangwon Land, from the list.

The MSCI Index is a global stock index published by the US investment bank Morgan Stanley. Tracked by the global investment industry, the index measures the performance of the stocks included in its listing.

Evaluation for MSCI inclusion is based on total and free-floating market capitalization. The index provider adjusts its listing four times a year -- in February, May, August and November.

“MSCI index is a global benchmark, which allows investors to compare shares in different stock markets as it calculates stock indices in a unified manner,” analyst Kim Dong-young from Samsung Securities viewed through a report published in April.

At the time, Kim projected Alteogen would see an inflow of funds worth 180 billion won ($130 million) with its inclusion on the index, while HD Hyundai Electric and Enchem each would attract 140 billion won and 85 billion won, respectively.

Yet, the index inclusion may not lead to a further sharp rise in stock prices, considering the expectations have already been reflected on the shares.

In the previous rebalancing in February, EcoPro Materials and Hanjin KAL were added to the index, while F&F, Hotel Shilla, JYP Entertainment, Pearl Abyss and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard were excluded.

The changes from May index adjustments will be reflected at the close of trading on May 31, effective from the June 3 trading session.

Altogether, 98 stocks, one less from the previous 99 stocks, will constitute the Korea index from next month.