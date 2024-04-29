Police investigating 10 men after suspected gang fight near Haeundae Beach

Police in Busan on Monday said they are investigating 10 men in their 30s in connection to a violent incident that took place near Haeundae Beach last week. Police suspect the men are members of a local gang.

According to the Busan Haeundae Police Station, a fight broke out between two men in the entertainment district near the beach on April 24.

The situation escalated as the two men called for back up and more men joined in the brawl about 90 minutes later.

The men reportedly fought in groups in a "face-off style." The incident allegedly resulted in damage to the surrounding buildings.

The suspects are under investigation for violating the Punishment of Violence Act, and officers are investigating whether the men are affiliated with local gangs.

"It appears that the fight broke out spontaneously, but we are conducting a thorough investigation since (violence among gangs) is a grave matter," a police official was quoted as saying, adding that the police plan to request arrest warrants for the suspects.

The National Police Agency in February launched a nationwide crackdown on gang-related activities, which is slated to continue until July 17. The NPA crackdown is focusing on what it is calling "MZ gangsters," referring to younger gangsters in their 20s and 30s who collaborate across the traditional factions and conduct much of their criminal activities online.