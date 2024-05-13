Home

Herald CEO named chief of foreign language newspaper association

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : May 13, 2024 - 15:44

Choi Jin-young Choi Jin-young

Choi Jin-young, the CEO and publisher of Herald Corp., was selected as the eighth president of Korea's Foreign Language Newspapers Association at its executive directors' meeting, the group said Monday.

He will serve until 2025 as chair of the association, which consists of The Korea Herald, The Korea JoongAng Daily, The Korea Times and The Aju Daily.

The Foreign Language Newspapers Association was established in 2015, with goals for joint research and collaboration among foreign-language newspapers based in South Korea.

Choi, who has been the CEO of The Korea Herald since 2021, recently assumed the roles of CEO and publisher of the Herald Corp., the parent company of the English newspaper and its sister paper, Herald Business.

Before joining The Korea Herald, Choi had been a two-term mayor for his hometown of Namwon, North Jeolla Province, and had been the CEO of Woolim Holdings. He graduated from Kyung Hee University in political science and international relations.

