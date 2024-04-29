'Moon of Seoul' balloon ride prepares to take flight in June

This rendered image provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Government shows the "Moon of Seoul" tethered helium balloon attraction that will be operational in June at Yeouido Hangang Park. (Seoul Metropolitan Government.)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday that it has commenced preparations for installing the "Moon of Seoul" tethered helium balloon ride at Yeouido Hangang Park, with operation set to start in June.

Basic landscaping will precede the installation of the moon-shaped balloon, which is currently under construction in France. The balloon will then be brought to Seoul to undergo safety inspections following the Aviation Safety Act.

"Safety is our priority in installing (Moon of Seoul), and we will make sure to minimize any inconvenience that could be caused for citizens in the area," said Kim Young Hwan, the director general of Seoul's Tourism and Sports Bureau.

The city has assured that the newest attraction would not cause inconvenience for citizens, vowing to preserve the environment and the view available at Yeouido Hangang Park. The trees and shrubs currently at the installation site will be moved to other areas in the park.

The Moon of Seoul attraction is expected to be completed in June and be ready for official operation later that month, following 10 days of test flights.

Once completed, the moon-shaped attraction will take up to 30 passengers 150 meters above the ground for a 15-minute trip. The balloon rides will be available to visitors year-round from Tuesday to Sunday between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m., and be closed on Mondays for regular maintenance.

Officials plan to charge 25,000 won ($18) per ride for adults, and 20,000 won for those under the age of 19 and those aged above 64. Those with disabilities and those registered as persons of distinguished service to the state can receive a 30 percent discount on the regular price, while a group of at least 20 can get a 10 percent discount.

Officials plan to post the balloon's flight schedule for the week on the Seoul Metropolitan Government homepage and social media page, as it will be subject to weather changes.