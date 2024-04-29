Beloved singer attracts fans, customers to JungKwanJang stores

Korea Ginseng Corp., a global leader in ginseng production, has significantly enhanced its brand positioning and visibility through its marketing strategies that prominently feature Lim Young-woong.

Lim, a trot singer with an avid fan base, has recently been named the ginseng brand's brand model.

The marketing campaign kicked off with the release of an advertisement featuring Lim on YouTube on Wednesday, which rapidly gained traction by accumulating over 2 million views within 40 hours.

The company has gone beyond conventional advertising to incorporate interactive events involving life-size cutouts of Lim. It encouraged Lim’s fans to engage with the brand through social media, resulting in hundreds of participants within a single day, amplifying the marketing impact among Lim’s fans.

These cutouts, strategically placed in visible areas such as at building exteriors and elevators, alongside the company’s red ginseng brand JungKwanJang’s retail stores, have proven to be popular photo spots, enhancing consumer engagement.

Customers have shared remarks such as, “I even went farther because there was no JungKwanJang store nearby,” and “I might even have to go abroad to see the life-size cutout at the duty-free shop.”

Meanwhile last week, a pop-up cafe in Daechi-dong in southern Seoul's Gangnam celebrated the appointment of the new brand representative. The event closed just two hours after opening due to the high turnout, the company said.

"Initially, I was surprised by the fervent response of Lim’s fans, but am now pleased that the new marketing with Lim has become a place of interaction between the singer and his fans, transcending mere marketing,” a KGC official reflected on the campaign’s success. “In line with this, we will strive to provide wellness to customers with securing the product quality."