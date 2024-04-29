"The Plot," rife with unexpected twists, will showcase Gang Dong-won at his coldest

South Korean crime flick "The Plot," starring Korean heartthrob Gang Dong-won, will see the actor in his coldest persona yet, alongside a narrative rife with unexpected twists.

"The Plot" follows the story of Yeong-il, (Gang Dong-won) whose job is to arrange commissioned contract killings to seem like accidents. As the story unfolds, Yeong-il is unexpectedly involved in a series of events which leads him to believe that this time, he is targeted for a murder disguised as an accident.

According to director Lee Yo-sub, whose most recent film was the 2016 crime flick "The Queen of Crime," the movie is replete with numerous twists and characters with secret motivations.

"All characters are concealing something. The audience will have fun uncovering their hidden sides," said director Lee Yo-sub, during a press conference held in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Monday.

"Most of the characters hold jobs which jeopardize their survival if they speak truthfully. I infused elements of plot twists into their everyday conversations. It will be fun for the audience to ponder what the ultimate truth will be," said Lee.

"The Plot" is a remake of the 2009 Hong Kong movie "Accident." Lee said "The Plot" was adapted to suit the tastes of the domestic audience.

"A significant contrast between the original and the remake lies in the temporal aspect. Many scenes in the movie capture elements of the modern era, exemplified by cyber wreckers," he said. "Cyber wreckers" refers to YouTubers who swiftly gather details on the latest buzzworthy topics and provide their own opinions or critiques to boost their viewership and subscriber count.

"Also, another significant contrast between the original and the remake lies in the geographical aspect. I pondered a lot about how to incorporate Korean elements into the remake," he added.

Lee said he cast Gang as the main lead due to his idiosyncratic "dark energy."

"Gang exudes a dark aura, which is almost reminiscent of a character from a cartoon. However, he also has a humane set of eyes," said Lee.

"He has a perfect face. I was very grateful to have him as my main lead," he added.

According to Gang, Yeong-il was, so far, the most aloof and emotionless character he has played on-screen. Previously, Gang played the main lead in the 2023 dark fantasy flick "Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman" and the 2022 drama flick "Broker."

"Yeong-il is the coldest, driest character I have ever played. While playing Yeong-il, I tried to minimize expressing feelings as best as possible. I wanted the character to be unfazed by anything, and always looking for a solution," said Gang.

"The Plot" will hit local theaters on May 29.