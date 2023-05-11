[Well-curated] Exhibition with your dog, traditional designs and coffee in the rain

Poster image for "A Companion of Paws" (Korea Manhwa Contents Agency)

Bring along your dogs and enjoy the pet-themed exhibition "A Companion of Paws" with your furry friend. The Korea Manhwa Museum is hosting a special in-door exhibition where pet owners (and non-pet owners alike) can enjoy art projects with their beloved companions. May is known as “Family Month” in Korea, and it is filled with family-oriented events, including Children’s Day and Parent’s Day.

Visitors enjoy a pet-themed exhibition at the Korea Manhwa Museum in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province. (Korea Manhwa Contents Agency)

Hoping to promote the message that pets are also precious members of the family, the Korea Manhwa Museum has prepared a selection of art works, comic illustrations and sculptures. Renowned webtoon artists, including Kim Bo-tong of “D.P.,” shared their interpretation of pet dogs. There are a number of photos by pet owners on display that show a glimpse into their lives with their dogs. Though the museum welcomes dogs, owners of certain breeds, including American Pit Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Rottweilers and other related mixed breeds are not allowed for safety reasons. Owners are asked to keep their dogs on leash and to pick up after them. Harnesses and ID tags are also required for dogs. Admission to the exhibition costs 5,000 won per person and their dog. "A Companion of Paws," which started May 5, runs through Sept. 3 at the Korea Manhwa Museum in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province. However, pets are only allowed until Sunday. (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)

Popup exhibition "Fragrance of the Joseon Dynasty" at the Cheyul Flagship Store in Sinsa-dong, southern Seoul (Cheyul)

Items with traditional Korean designs Looking for some traditional Korean fashion items and furniture that stand out from those found at souvenir shops? A popup exhibition that showcases products based on reinterpretations of Korean folk paintings and embroidery is underway at the Cheyul Flagship Store, located in Garosugil, Sinsa-dong in southern Seoul. Titled "Fragrance of the Joseon Dynasty," exhibition items combine traditional muntin patterns, known as "munsal," or "gyubang"-based embroidery, with modern designs for practical use. Some 20 scarves and ties with lotus flowers and other traditional pattern designs are on display. Jung Sung-hye, CEO of Design House HYE, took charge of creating the pieces. Meanwhile, over 50 pieces of wooden furniture with traditional designs by Cheyul, a handmade furniture brand, are also on display at the exhibition. Admission is free, and those who wish to make purchases can ask the staff. The exhibition runs through Thursday. (hykim@heraldcorp.com)

Rain Report, located in Itaewon, Seoul (Park Ga-young/The Korea Herald)

Rain and coffee everyday Taste is a subjective thing and it varies from person to person. Some may find that a rainy day enhances their enjoyment of coffee, while others may not notice any difference. "Coffee tastes good on a rainy day," reads a sign at the entrance of Rain Report, a new cafe in Itaewon, Seoul. For those who want to listen to raindrops and enjoy coffee even on a sunny day, Rain Report makes sure to maintain a rainy environment with an artificial waterfall falling on the frontal wall which works on a fixed schedule. Since it "rains" every day, chances of catching a glimpse of a rainbow are high. In addition to the artificial rain, the interior, decorated in dark colors, offers a cozy atmosphere with a variety of comfortable chairs ranging from recliners to couches.

Interior of Rain Report, located in Itaewon, Seoul (Park Ga-young/The Korea Herald)