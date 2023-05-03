BTS' Suga hits No. 2 on Billboard 200

BTS' Suga, also known as Agust D, performs during his global concert tour that kicked off in New York on April 26. (Big Hit Music)

BTS' member Suga's solo album "D-Day" landed at No. 2 on the latest Billboard 200 main albums chart, continuing the rise of his solo career.

Suga has now tied the record set by his bandmate Jimin, who reached No. 2 on the chart in April with his solo album "Face." It was the highest chart position achieved by a Korean solo artist.

The album's main song "Haegeum" entered Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart at No. 58.

This is Suga's second time entering the Billboard 200 and the fourth time on the Hot 100 independent of BTS.

In 2020, Suga made history as the first K-pop soloist to enter both charts with his second mixtape "D-2." The album debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 11 and its song "Daechwita" landed on the Hot 100 at No. 78.

He entered the Hot 100 twice more as a feature artist, in 2021 with Juice WRLD's "Girl Of My Dreams" at No. 29 and in 2022 with Psy's "That That" at No. 80.

Suga on April 21 released "D-Day," closing out a musical trilogy that began with 2016 mixtape "Agust D."

Through the self-produced album and its 10 tracks, he tells a story about liberating oneself from the outside voices and focusing on the present.

According to Billboard, "D-Day" was the most-sold album in terms of physical CD sales. "D-Day" sold a total of 140,000 copies, which includes 122,000 physical copies.

"D-Day" also topped other major Billboard charts, including Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums and World Albums.

"Haegeum" also topped several song charts, including Digital Song Sales and World Digital Song Sales, and landed at No. 12 on the Global chart (excl. US) and No. 15 on the Global 200 chart.

Meanwhile, Suga is currently on a solo concert tour of the US. After shows in New York and New Jersey last month, he will continue the series in Rosemont, Los Angeles and Oakland in May.