Hanmac gets global recognition

Top brewer Oriental Brewery's Hanmac, a rice-based lager beer, has returned with an upgraded design and fresh quality.

Hanmac was launched in 2021 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the nation’s beer history as part of the brewer's ambitious project to become “Korea’s most representative lager."

The new version of Hanmac boasts a new, softer mouthfeel and a head with a longer-lasting taste by using a four-step microfiltration process. In addition, the company also altered the product's package design to emphasize the smoothness of the beer and its traditional Korean elements.

Hanmac was awarded a bronze medal at the Korea International Beer Award this year. Being recognized for its highest quality, Hanmac claimed third place in the American-style light lager sector, where beermakers from 14 countries competed with 322 kinds of beer.

Hanmac won the grand prize in the lager beer category at the 2023 Korea Wine and Spirits Awards, Korea's representative liquor fair held on April 6. Hanmac also claimed the grand prize two years ago when it debuted.

The Korea-made lager has also earned recognition overseas. It won awards at the Belgian Food and Beverage Trade Shows in 2021 and 2022 after Hanmaek was first released two years ago.

Last year, the beer was named as the winner of the Superior Taste Awards, one of the most prestigious beer-tasting events held by the Belgium-based International Taste Institute, winning the award for the second year in a row.

“We are excited that Hanmac, released as Korea's most representative lager project, has been recognized for its excellent quality at home and overseas,” a brand manager of Hanmac said.