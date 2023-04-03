[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin hits Billboard 200 at No. 2 with solo album

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jimin of BTS entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 with his first solo album “Face,” according to the publication on Sunday in the US. This is the highest spot for a K-pop solo musician and replaces that of his bandmate RM, whose solo album “Indigo” ranked No. 3 on the main albums chart in December last year. The six-track EP includes the main track “Like Crazy” and the pre-release “Set Me Free Pt. 2.” The latter hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 30 last week and landed atop the iTunes top songs chart in 111 regions. The former was No. 1 on the chart in 115 regions. The EP “Face” was released on March 24 and sold more than 1.45 million units in the first week, a record for a K-pop solo album. Treasure’s Yoon Jaehyuk injured during Thai concert

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Yoon Jaehyuk of Treasure burned his hand during the band’s concert in Bangkok, Sunday. He took to TikTok later on the day and assured fans that he is perfectly fine and there is nothing to worry about his hand. He was onstage for the band’s ongoing tour and his hand touched a flame from a special effect device that malfunctioned while it was coming up from under. He rushed down the stage for emergency care, but came back up right after to resume his performance. Meanwhile, the boy band is touring Asia since it went live in Seoul in November. It is set to continue the tour in Singapore, Hong Kong and the Philippine capital of Manila. Big Bang’s Daesung signs with new agency

(Credit: YG Entertainment/RND Company)

Daesung of Big Bang signed with new agency RND Company, according to the company on Monday. An exclusive team under the name D-Lable will be set up for him, said the agency, promising to fully support him in a range of areas including music. The musician debuted as a member of the band in 2006 and his contract with label YG Entertainment was terminated in December last year. Bandmates T.O.P. and Taeyang also left the label. T.O.P. parted ways with the management firm after the foursome released the single “Still Life” in April 2022. Taeyang joined The Black Label, an affiliate of YG Entertainment, in December last year and put out single “Vibe,” a collaboration with BTS’ Jimin. Highlight’s Lee Gikwang to bring out solo LP

(Credit: Around Us)