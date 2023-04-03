Le Sserafim back with 1st LP 'Unforgiven' on May 1

Le Sserafim is set to drop its first full-length album, "Unforgiven," on May 1.

The five-piece girl group announced through Weverse on Monday the release of the new album "Unforgiven" next month. The album will be the first full-length album since the group's debut in May 2022.

The album, set for release a day before the group's first anniversary, will embody Le Sserafim's desire to venture forth on its own path no matter what other people say of them, the group's label Source Music explained in a statement released Monday.

The new album comes seven months after the group's second EP "Antifragile" in October. It picks up the story from right where it left off on that EP.

Hybe, the multilabel company to which Source Music is affiliated, posted on Monday a promotional video for the album on YouTube. Opening the clip was the caption that had closed the music video of "Antifragile": "Do you want to be forgiven?" Appearing next were "You don't have to" and "I'm unforgiven too," with the last message reading in Korean: "Alone we meander, but together we adventure."

Source Music said the album's songs will be unveiled at 6 p.m. on May 1, while the album will be officially released at 2 p.m. the following day.

Le Sserafim -- consisting of Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Sakura, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae -- debuted in May 2022 with the first EP "Fearless." Six months later, the group returned stronger with the second EP "Antifragile," which landed at No. 14 on the Billboard 200, making the quintet the fastest K-pop girl group to enter the albums chart.

In January, Le Sserafim ventured into the neighboring country with its first Japanese single "Fearless," and has since been setting new records there. The single racked up the highest first-week sales for any K-pop girl group's Japan debut album in history.

On March 10, the single was recognized as double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan, making them the first foreign female artists to attain the achievement with its local debut single.