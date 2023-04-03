 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

Le Sserafim back with 1st LP 'Unforgiven' on May 1

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Apr 3, 2023 - 12:41       Updated : Apr 3, 2023 - 12:45
K-pop girl group Le Sserafim holds a press showcase for its second EP “Antifragile” in Seoul on Oct. 17, 2022. (Source Music)
K-pop girl group Le Sserafim holds a press showcase for its second EP “Antifragile” in Seoul on Oct. 17, 2022. (Source Music)

Le Sserafim is set to drop its first full-length album, "Unforgiven," on May 1.

The five-piece girl group announced through Weverse on Monday the release of the new album "Unforgiven" next month. The album will be the first full-length album since the group's debut in May 2022.

The album, set for release a day before the group's first anniversary, will embody Le Sserafim's desire to venture forth on its own path no matter what other people say of them, the group's label Source Music explained in a statement released Monday.

The new album comes seven months after the group's second EP "Antifragile" in October. It picks up the story from right where it left off on that EP.

Hybe, the multilabel company to which Source Music is affiliated, posted on Monday a promotional video for the album on YouTube. Opening the clip was the caption that had closed the music video of "Antifragile": "Do you want to be forgiven?" Appearing next were "You don't have to" and "I'm unforgiven too," with the last message reading in Korean: "Alone we meander, but together we adventure."

Source Music said the album's songs will be unveiled at 6 p.m. on May 1, while the album will be officially released at 2 p.m. the following day.

Le Sserafim -- consisting of Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Sakura, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae -- debuted in May 2022 with the first EP "Fearless." Six months later, the group returned stronger with the second EP "Antifragile," which landed at No. 14 on the Billboard 200, making the quintet the fastest K-pop girl group to enter the albums chart.

In January, Le Sserafim ventured into the neighboring country with its first Japanese single "Fearless," and has since been setting new records there. The single racked up the highest first-week sales for any K-pop girl group's Japan debut album in history.

On March 10, the single was recognized as double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan, making them the first foreign female artists to attain the achievement with its local debut single.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114