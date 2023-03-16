[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Pinnacle Land Spring Flower Festival The Pinnacle Land Spring Flower Festival is scheduled to take place at Pinnacle Land, a botanical garden in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, starting March 24. The event runs through May 30. The botanical garden will present some 50,000 tulips and narcissus plants, allowing visitors to enjoy a fragrant spring atmosphere. The second edition of Pinnacle Land Spring Flower Festival also puts on a firework display at 8 p.m. on Saturdays. The event is open to people of all ages. Admission costs 12,000 won, 10,000 won and 9,000 won for adults, teenagers and children, respectively. More information can be found at www.pinnacleland.co.kr.

Seocheon Camellia Flower and Webfoot Octopus Festival The Seocheon Camellia Flower and Webfoot Octopus Festival will be a feast not only for the eyes but also for the palate. The flower-food festival will take place at Maryangjin Port in Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province. The event takes place March 18 to April 2. Visitors can enjoy the beautiful nature of Seocheon with the scarlet-colored flowers and try the fresh webfoot octopus that are caught from the West Sea. Fun programs like webfoot octopus fishing, webfoot octopus cooking and more are offered at the festival. While visitors can enjoy the festival for free, fees are required for the hands-on activities. Detailed information about the festival can be found at www.seocheon.go.kr/tour/sub04_01_01.do.

Gyeongju Cherry Blossom Festival The Gyeongju Cherry Blossom Festival is scheduled to take place at various sites in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, including Gyeongju Expo Grand Park and the park of royal tombs, also known as Daereungwon, among others. The festival starts March 25 and will run through April 16. The festival bills itself as combining cherry blossoms with art and culture. More information can be found at www.garts.kr.

E-world Blossom Picnic The Blossom Picnic is scheduled to kick off March 18 and run through April 9 at E-world in Daegu. The venue offers visitors a chance to see the earliest blooming cherry blossoms, as well as nighttime views of the pink flowers. The area around the 83 Tower, a famous Daegu landmark, is divided into zones -- a healing zone, a camping zone and a picnic zone -- allowing visitors to enjoy spring in a variety of settings. Red double-decker buses and a merry-go-rounds provide opportunities for Instagram photos as well. Admission costs 15,000 won, 16,000 won and 26,000 won for children, teenagers and adults, respectively. More information can be found at www.eworld.kr.