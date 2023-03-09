 Back To Top
National

Mask rule on public transport may be lifted in coming weeks

By Choi He-suk
Published : Mar 9, 2023 - 14:28       Updated : Mar 9, 2023 - 14:28
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea’s disease control authorities are considering lifting the mask mandate on public transport.

The mask mandate, introduced to prevent the spread of COVID-19, has mostly been lifted here, with the exception of on public transportation and at high-risk facilities such as hospitals.

The central disease control team has been discussing the possibility of lifting the public transport mask mandate with experts, according to government officials. The final decision will be made after the issue has been put to the central disaster response team at a meeting next week.

The national infectious disease response advisory board discussed the issue on Tuesday, the media reported. A number of experts on the board supported the idea of easing the rules.

If the public transport mask rule is removed, the masking mandate will only remain for medical facilities, pharmacies, and other high-risk facilities such as nursing homes.



By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
