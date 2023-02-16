[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Nonsan Strawberry Festival Returning in-person for the first time in four years, the Nonsan Strawberry Festival will take place from March 8 through March 12 at various areas of Nonsan Citizen Park in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province. The event promotes the strawberries of Nonsan, providing opportunities for tourists visiting the city to enjoy the strawberries and the beautiful surroundings in which they are grown. The five-day festival offers various hands-on activities, including strawberry jam making, strawberry picking and more. Visitors can also enjoy delicious strawberry-themed desserts as well. Detailed information can be found at www.nonsan.go.kr/nsfestival/.

Gangjin Celadon Festival The 51st edition of the Gangjin Celadon Festival is scheduled to start Feb. 23, running through March 1 in the areas around Goryeo Celadon Museum in Gangjin, South Jeolla Province. Celebrating the excellence of Korean celadon from the Goryeo period, the event offers various hands-on activities, including the pottery wheel, coil-style celadon making and more. The prices for hands-on activities vary from 1,000 won ($0.78) to 5,000 won. A special parade, busking by local artists, a lantern-making program and folklore drama await visitors as well. More information can be found at www.coladonesta.co.kr.

Hueree Canola Flower Festival, Jeju Island The Hueree Canola Flower Festival, which kicked off on Jan. 1, runs through Feb. 28 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island. The park, near Hallasan, offers a chance for visitors to stroll around, relax and enjoy the early spring. The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its yellow flowers, offering multiple photo zones for families and friends to take memorable pictures. The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age. Updated information can be found at either www.hueree.com or www.visitjeju.net/en. Pinocchio and Little Prince Starlight Festival, Gapyeong The second edition of the Pinocchio and Little Prince Starlight Festival will run through March 5 at the Italian Village and Petite France in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province. The event transports visitors to Europe via the flea market lined with European antiques, traditional Italian houses and more. The splendid lighting aside, the festival hosts various cultural programs, including music performances, a puppet show, a circus with mimes, a Leonardo da Vinci exhibition and a marionette show of “The Adventures of Pinocchio.” Admission is 19,500 won, 17,000 won and 13,000 won for adults, teenagers and children, respectively. More information can be found at www.pfcamp.com or www.pinovinci.com.

Lighting Festival at Garden of Morning Calm The Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm opens its doors until March 19 in the main garden of the Garden of the Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province. The event is the first light festival in Korea to design the light installations around the natural landscape. Environmentally friendly light-emitting diodes shine throughout the garden to entertain visitors with colorful lights and showcase the amazing terrain. The garden is lit up after sunset and operates until 9 p.m. on weekdays and Sundays. It closes at 11 p.m. on Saturdays and public holidays. While the festival is open to visitors of all ages, admission fees vary. Updated information can be found at www.morningcalm.co.kr.