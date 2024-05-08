Korail unveils Buddhist temple-themed train trips

Korail Tourism Development, a subsidiary of the Korea Railroad Corp., is offering day trips to explore South Korea’s Buddhist temples on June 8.

Collaborating with the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism, Korail Tourism Development has prepared a total of eight train trip courses to different regions around the country and their well-known temples.

Three trains will head to Banyasa and Yeongguksa in Yeongdong as well as Yonghwasa in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.

While the Banyasa and Yeongguksa courses feature nature-friendly tours of Wolryubong Peak, the Rainbow Wellness Center, Cheontaesan and more, the Yonghwasa journey offers a chance to visit Cheongju’s popular tourist destinations like Chojeong Haenggung and the Cheongju Craft Factory.

The South Chungcheong Province course -- headed to Geumsan’s Sinansa, Gongju’s Gapsa and Magoksa -- tries to provide mindful relaxation and an emotional refuge from busy city life.

The package features cultural activities including making prayer beads, perilla leaf cookies and eco-friendly tote bags.

Daytrippers can immerse themselves in nature with a Geumosan cable car ride and stroll around National Gimcheon Healing Forest in other train trips to Gumi and Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province.

All trains will depart from Seoul Station at 7:40 a.m.

Priced from 83,000 won ($60.80), admission fees include transportation, tickets for the cultural activities and lunch and other food expenses.

Detailed information and reservations can be made at Korail Tourism Development’s official website at www.korailtravel.com.