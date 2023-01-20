[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Pinocchio and Little Prince Starlight Festival The second edition of the Pinocchio and Little Prince Starlight Festival will run through March 5 at Italian Village and Petite France in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province. The event allows visitors to experience a bit of overseas travel via the flea market lined with European antiques, traditional Italian houses and more. The splendid lighting aside, the festival hosts various cultural programs, including music box performances, a puppet show, a circus with mimes, a Leonardo da Vinci exhibition and a marionette show of “The Adventures of Pinocchio.” Admission is 19,500 won, 17,000 won and 13,000 won for adults, teenagers and children, respectively. More information can be found at www.pfcamp.com or www.pinovinci.com.

Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival, Cheongyang The Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival runs from Jan. 1 to Feb. 12 at the Alps Village in Cheongyang, South Chungcheong Province. The festival offers various activities, including sledding, bobsledding, ice fishing, a zip line course, horseback riding, bare-handed fishing and more. Visitors who do not wish to participate in the hands-on experiences can also enjoy the ice fountain, ice artwork and ice cave. The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets can be bought via Naver Booking or in person for 8,000 won each. Participation fees vary for individual activities. More information can be found at www.alpsvill.com.

Daegwallyeong Snow Festival, Pyeongchang The Daegwallyeong Snow Festival runs from Friday to Jan. 29 in the area around Songcheon Stream in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province. The annual festival began in 1993, and has become among the most famous winter festivals in South Korea. The event features beautiful snowy hills and enjoyable activities for both children and adults. Admission fees for the "snowgloo park" and sledding are 8,000 won and 10,000 won, respectively. Online reservations can be made at the official website of Daegwallyeong Snow Festival. More information can be found at www.snowfestival.net.

Pyeongchang Trout Festival The Pyeongchang Trout Festival runs through Jan. 29 at Odae Stream in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province. The event offers three types of fishing experiences for visitors, including tent fishing, lure fishing and bare-handed fishing. Any trout caught from the fishing event can be prepared right away as various dishes at a nearby restaurant. Admission fees vary by program, ranging from 15,000 won to 49,000 won. The festival welcomes visitors of all ages. Detailed information can be found at www.festival700.or.kr/about/about.asp.