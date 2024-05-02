LG CNS enters steel scrap market

Most Popular
-
1
Exports to US reach all-time high, widen gap with China
-
2
Trump rekindles criticism: US forces defending 'wealthy' S. Korea 'free of charge'
-
3
[Music in drama] Rekindle a love that slipped through your fingers
-
4
S. Korea discussed possible participation in AUKUS Pillar 2 with Australia: defense minister
-
5
[New faces of Assembly] Architect behind ‘audacious initiative’ believes in denuclearized North Korea
-
6
On May Day, labor unions blast Yoon's foreign nanny proposal
-
7
Seoul Metro to seek legal action against malicious complaints
-
8
[KH Explains] Will alternative trading platform shake up Korean stock market?
-
9
Illit, mired in controversy, remains on Billboard charts for 5th week
-
10
S. Korea lowers COVID-19 warning level, lifts last-remaining antivirus mandates
LG CNS enters steel scrap marketBy Shim Woo-hyun
Published : May 2, 2024 - 16:19
LG CNS said Thursday that the company has entered the steel scrap market by setting up a joint venture with local steel firm Daehan Steel.
The new entity, called Aimos, will develop a cloud and artificial intelligence-based solution that can sort out scrap steel from metallic waste.
“The demand for steel scrap is increasing along with the wider adoption of environment-friendly electric arc furnaces that use steel scrap as its raw material,” an official from LG CNS said.
Its new solution has studied hundreds of thousands of steel scrap images provided by Daehan Steel. It can recognize different sizes, types and grades of steel scrap through vision cameras.
Aimos will provide the solution as on-demand software to corporate clients.
“LG CNS will continue to accelerate the digital transformation of Aimos to help local steel companies advance their sustainable steel production,” said LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon.
-
ws@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Shim Woo-hyun
More from Headlines
-
National Assembly passes bill for new probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
Inflation eases in April, continues ‘bumpy’ ride
-
Seoul to more than double military drones by 2026 to counter NK threats