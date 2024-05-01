S. Korea lowers COVID-19 warning level, lifts last-remaining antivirus mandates

Most Popular
S. Korea lowers COVID-19 warning level, lifts last-remaining antivirus mandatesBy Yonhap
Published : May 1, 2024 - 10:08
Wearing marks at hospitals in South Korea is not a must anymore as the government downgraded the infection level of COVID-19 and lifted most last-remaining antivirus regulations.
Effective Wednesday, the country lowered the four-grade COVID-19 crisis level from the second-highest "alert" to the lowest "concern" in a move to fully return to pre-pandemic normalcy, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
The decision came more than four years after the country reported its first case of the new coronavirus on Jan. 20, 2020.
Upon the move, mask mandates at hospitals and relevant facilities were completely lifted and infection tests ahead of the admission to nursing hospitals and other risk-prone facilities became a recommendation, rather than a must.
The government no longer fully supports COVID-19 testing or hospitalization costs, and patients need to pay for an oral antiviral pill, including Paxlovid.
The free vaccination program continues to be available through the 2023-2024 season, which will later be limited to high-risk groups, such as senior citizens and those with immune-compromised health issues, authorities said. (Yonhap)
