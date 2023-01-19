[Well-curated weekend] Sledding, cozy tea and show of old and new for Lunar New Year holiday

Sledding park at Ttukseom Hangang Park, on Wednesday. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

Sledding at Ttukseom Hangang Park Take Exit No. 2 from Ttukseom Station on Subway Line 7 and you will find a sledding park run by the Ttukseom Hangang Park for the winter season. The 55-meter-long slope may not look so steep at first sight -- it is 6 meters at its highest point -- but after a couple of rides, your inner child will have you standing in line for another ride. You can ride as many times as you like. The speed and the gush of winds will take you to the bottom of the slope in a blink of an eye. About seven to eight tubes will slide down at first. You can hold hands with your family or friends to accelerate the speed. Next to the main slope is a shorter, gentler slope, just right for children under 6.

There is also a separate snow park for children and other winter amusement such as smelt-fishing, air bounce swing, and bumper cars. After a bout of sledding and fun, you will definitely be hungry. A big snack tent at the park sells tteokbokki, chicken skewers, noodles, and much more to fill the stomach. The sledding park is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., every day until Feb. 12. There is a one-hour break from noon to 1 p.m. for maintenance. The admission ticket costs 6,000 won ($4.84).

Tea desserts, craft works at Fou de the in Samcheong-dong If you are looking for a quiet, cozy cafe, head to Fou de the, an Asian tea atelier, in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul. Located next to the Seoul Museum of Craft Art, the cafe operates based on reservations. Inside the cafe is a moon jar created by ceramist Shin Hyun-choul. The collection of ceramic craft works collected by the café owner are on display, which might be another reason to visit the cafe,

You will be guided to either floor or chair seating with a menu of Korean, Japanese and Chinese tea and tea desserts that include bean-paste cakes, sweet jelly of red beans and tea parfait. When the desserts arrive, the unique design of the desserts will immediately catch your eyes. In celebration of the New Year, the cafe offers rabbit-shaped bean-paste cake. Another cake comes in the shape of a camellia flower. The bean-paste cakes will be made on order. If you prefer less sweet desserts, try red bean jelly, also known as "yokan" in Japan.

Try the cafe’s signature parfaits. Strawberry red velvet parfait is a seasonal item and matcha mont-blanc parfait is the cafe's signature item. Those desserts go well with a variety of teas from the menu.

Tradition meets now 2023 Newtro Festival “Tradition, Now,” which is taking place at Culture Station Seoul 284, the former Seoul Train Station, brings together Korea’s traditional living culture, including hanji (Korean mulberry paper), hanbok (Korean garments), hansik (Korean food) and traditional games. The Central Hall of the Cultural Station Seoul 284 shows “41% of Moon” that shows a folk story of the rabbit who pounds a mill on the moon.

Visitors can discover traditional games with a modern twist including ttagji, the card flip challenge that appeared in the hit Netflix show "Squid Game," yut nori, a board game played by throwing four sticks, and Paengi-chigi, a spinning top game. In another section, the VIP Lounge features six hanbok that represent traditional attire from different eras, as well as four hanbok work uniforms with a modern twist. Also on show are Korean food culture boxes ― Hansik Dorak (Korean food lunch box) and Haru Janchi (one-day banquet) ― developed to provide visitors with accurate information on Korean traditions. The 1st and 2nd Class Waiting Rooms feature several hundred varieties of hanji produced in different regions of the country, while the Women’s Waiting Room showcases exquisite artworks made with hanji. Under the theme of “Tradition meets media art,” “Sinsaekchangyeon” will show the wonders of colors shown in najeonchilgi (lacquerware inlaid with mother-of-pearl) and bojagi (cloth wrappings) for the Joseon royal family and the beautiful modeling of Hangul.

