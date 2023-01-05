[Well-curated weekend] New year calls for rabbit-shaped cakes, redecorating and historic accessories

Visitors take a photograph with the rabbit installation on Tuesday at the pop-up store “OMG! NU+JEANS” in Seoul. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

Celebrate Year of the Rabbit with NewJeans' rabbit-shaped cake Hop into the Year of the Rabbit at pop-up store "OMG! NU+JEANS" near Dosan Park in Gangnam-gu for a sweet pick-me-up and all things NewJeans. The pop-up is a collaboration between dessert brand Nudake and the K-pop group and runs through Jan. 21. The signature item is the rabbit-shaped “OMG! NU+JEANS” cake that comes in five different colors -- white, yellow, pink, blue and green.

Merchandise of K-pop group NewJeans at the pop-up store “OMG! NU+JEANS” in Seoul (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

You also won't be able to resist taking photos with the huge rabbit installation and pick up some of the group’s merchandise. The pop-up store commemorates NewJeans' new single album “OMG” released on Monday. The rookie group’s two album covers feature a cartoon bunny which has come to be recognized as the group's symbol. Nudake, launched last year by Korean eye-wear brand Gentle Monster, is a popular dessert spot among the younger generation with its creatively designed desserts. NewJean’s debut song, “Hype Boy,” was listed on Time magazine's “The Best K-Pop Songs and Albums of 2022” and NPR’s “100 Best Songs of 2022.”

Fashion items are on display at the exhibition “Shoes & Bags.” (Sejong Center’s Instagram)

Check out bags, shoes of legendary stars Shoes and bags are sometimes more than just accessories. A fashion exhibition, “Bags & Shoes,” at Sejong Museum of Art in central Seoul, will take you away to the glamorous scenes in entertainment history with 200 fashion items of Hollywood stars, fashion icons and leaders. Walking into the first section of “Leaders,” a collection of Margaret Thatcher suits, shoes and handbags is on display. The actual items she wore at her 70th and 80th birthday parties, which were attended by the late Queen Elizabeth II, are also on display. In “Scene-stealer in Movies,” you can see fashion props that were used in films such as “Mary Poppins” (1964), “Forrest Gump” (1994) and “Dreamgirls” (2006). Find out in which scenes Julie Andrews, Tom Hanks and Beyonce wore the items. Notes next to the displays tell you when and where the outfits and items were worn.

People visit the exhibition “Shoes & Bags” on Dec. 31. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

The collection includes a jersey that Michael Jordan wore during his final season with the Chicago Bulls, a black sequin jacket worn by Michael Jackson on the 1983 stage of “Billie Jean” when he first performed the moonwalk, and many other outfits worn by Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Britney Spears and Lady Gaga. The exhibition, which runs through March 25, is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the last admission at 6:30 p.m.

Second floor of Cecile and Cedric (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Spruce up the home with European flair If you want to give your house a subtle upgrade in the new year, drop by home decor store Cecile and Cedric for inspiration. Located at one of the famous shopping streets for furniture and interior decor in Sindang-dong, central Seoul, Cecile and Cedric offers unique, eye-catching items. The two-story beige and pastel green building is filled with household goods, ranging from flowerpots, body wash, hand creams, to tableware, lamps, kitchen tools and dishes. The shop owner says she regularly visits European countries, like France, to find unique or vintage items.

Small ceramic dishes sold at Cecile and Cedric (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)