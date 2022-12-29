[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Ulsan Ganjeolgot Sunrise Festival Ganjeolgot Cape, known to be the first place in Korea to see the sunrise, will hold the annual New Year’s Sunrise Festival. Starting at sunset on Dec. 31, various cultural performances will take place at Ganjeolgot Park near the lighthouse. Bid goodbye to 2022 and ring in the new year with a wish as the sun rises over the horizon. Detailed information can be found at tour.ulju.ulsan.kr.

Yeosu Hyangiram Sunrise Festival Hyangiram Sunrise Festival, an annual overnight festival to celebrate New Year’s Eve, will take place at the historic Hyangiram Temple in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province. As New Year’s Day dawns, the visitors can witness the splendid sunrise from the temple. Various programs, including fireworks, folk street music, wish lighting and more are offered as well. The event is free. More information can be found at www.yeosu.go.kr.

Pyeongchang Trout Festival The Pyeongchang Trout Festival kicks off on Dec. 30 and runs through Jan. 29 at the Odaecheon stream in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province. The event offers three types of fishing experience for visitors, including tent fishing, lure fishing for trout and barehanded fishing. Any trout caught there can be prepared right away in different dishes at nearby restaurants. The entrance fee varies by program, ranging from 15,000 won to 49,000 won. The festival welcomes visitors of all ages. Detailed information can be found at www.festival700.or.kr/about/about.asp.

Gapyeong Singsing Trout Festival The Gapyeong Singsing Trout Festival offers various hands-on programs and winter activities, ranging from ice fishing, snow sledding, ice sledding, bumper cars on ice and more. The festival will be held around Gapyeong Stream on Jaraseom Island, Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, and run through March 1. Opening hours are between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Admission fees for children are 10,000 won. It costs 12,000 won for adults. Visitors of all ages are welcome. For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.