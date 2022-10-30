Celebrities and stars express condolences over Itaewon tragedy

TV personality and restaurateur Hong Seok-cheon uploaded a photo of "Pray for Itaewon" on his Instagram, Sunday. (Hong Seok-cheon's Instagram)

Celebrities have expressed their condolences to the victims and their families over the recent tragedy at Itaewon on Sunday.

Soccer star Son Heung-min uploaded a photo in black-and-white expressing his condolences over the deaths in Itaewon after a match in Bournemouth, England.

“All my thoughts are with you all back home in Korea. I am heartbroken to be reading this news... I want you to all know I am thinking of you and sending all of my strength from here,” Son wrote on his Instagram in Korean and English, on Sunday.