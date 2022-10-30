 Back To Top
Life&Style

Celebrities and stars express condolences over Itaewon tragedy

By Hwang Dong-Hee
Published : Oct 30, 2022 - 20:17       Updated : Oct 30, 2022 - 20:17
TV personality and restaurateur Hong Seok-cheon uploaded a photo of
TV personality and restaurateur Hong Seok-cheon uploaded a photo of "Pray for Itaewon" on his Instagram, Sunday. (Hong Seok-cheon's Instagram)

Celebrities have expressed their condolences to the victims and their families over the recent tragedy at Itaewon on Sunday.

Soccer star Son Heung-min uploaded a photo in black-and-white expressing his condolences over the deaths in Itaewon after a match in Bournemouth, England.

“All my thoughts are with you all back home in Korea. I am heartbroken to be reading this news... I want you to all know I am thinking of you and sending all of my strength from here,” Son wrote on his Instagram in Korean and English, on Sunday.

Soccer star Son Heung-min uploaded his photo in black-and-white and expressed his condolences for the Itaewon tragedy on Sunday. (Son Heung-min's Instagram)
Soccer star Son Heung-min uploaded his photo in black-and-white and expressed his condolences for the Itaewon tragedy on Sunday. (Son Heung-min's Instagram)

TV personality and restaurateur Hong Seok-cheon also uploaded a photo and wrote, “Please pray for Itaewon. Rest in peace,” on his Instagram. Hong ran multiple restaurants in Itaewon district for 18 years. His last restaurant “My Chelsea” closed in August 2020 due to financial struggles caused by the pandemic.

Trot singer Jang Yoon-jeong also sent condolences to the victims and canceled her concert scheduled for Sunday in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province.

Jang uploaded a message via her husband, former announcer Do Kyung-wan’s Instagram. “After hearing about the news of the unbelievable disaster in Itaewon, I was heartbroken and couldn’t sleep. I came to Jinju yesterday for the concert but I thought it would not be appropriate to hold the concert in the national mourning period when the whole nation is in sorrow,” she said.

Actress Kim Hye-soo shared news headlines on the Itaewon tragedy, and actress Ko So-young, and singers G-Dragon and DinDin also shared posts with the hashtag, prayforItaewon.



By Hwang Dong-Hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
