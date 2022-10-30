Nexon's Dungeon & Fighter Mobile: unique but true to original PC version

South Korean game developer Nexon's mobile game Dungeon & Fighter Mobile has been ranked within the top 10 for sales in the country’s two largest application markets -- Google Play and Apple’s Appstore -- for seven consecutive months since its launch in March.

The game is a mobile adaptation of the company’s hit PC game released 17 years ago that recorded 850 million registered users worldwide and $18 billion in accumulative sales. It also became the only South Korean title to make Statista’s top 10 list of free-to-play games in 2020, according to the game developer.

Nexon attributed the mobile game’s success to the unique gimmicks and features it introduced exclusively to the mobile version, while still staying true to the original PC version’s overall outline.

The company introduced Thursday the mobile version’s first unique character named Warrior. Although only available on the mobile version, the character provides a sense of familiarity to original PC version users, as it incorporates a storyline based in the Storm Pass region frequented by PC gamers.

The mobile game has also introduced unique character skills, cinematic videos and illustrations, and has remastered some of its soundtrack.

The graphics have also been updated. The game has an increased resolution while still maintaining the original 2D dot graphics.

Meanwhile, Nexon said much effort was put in to maximizing the gaming interface’s user-friendliness. The joystick was made to be customizable, and the game can also be enjoyed on other platforms such as gamepads and keyboards through Bluetooth connection. The user interface adjusts according to the platform, the company added.

“Although on a mobile environment, we thought building the best gameplay system was the most important factor in letting users enjoy Dungeon & Fighter Mobile, said Ok Sung-tae, head of development at Neople, Nexon’s game development subsidiary.

The mobile title was awarded "Game of the Month,” by Korea Creative Content Agency in July.