[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream’s Mark to miss concert due to COVID-19

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Mark of NCT Dream tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to join the band’s upcoming concert, said label SM Entertainment on Monday.



The idol band is holding three concerts in Seoul from July 29, its first in-person gig in Korea in over 2 1/2 years. The concert, dubbed “In A Dream,” was to be the first since Mark rejoined the subunit in 2020 and drew more than 1.5 million fans concurrently when the tickets opened for purchase online. All tickets were sold upon release.



Only six members will be taking to the stage, and the last day’s live performance will be broadcast online as well.



The multinational subunit debuted with “Chewing Gum” in 2016 and first studio album “Hot Sauce” from last year was a million-seller as was the second LP “Glitch Mode” that came out in March. Both albums, combined with repackages, sold over 3 million units each.



Ateez new album to be 1st million-seller



(Credit: KQ Entertainment)



Ateez’ upcoming EP sold more than 1.1 million copies in preorders, according to agency KQ Entertainment on Monday.



The mini album is likely to become its first million-selling album, it added, surpassing its seventh EP “Zero: Fever Part 3” that sold about 810,000 units, a record for the band.



The EP “The World Ep. 1: Movement” will consist of seven tracks including main track “Guerrilla” and will be fully unveiled on July 29.



In the meantime, the eight-member act will continue its international tour in the latter half of this year. It will hold two concerts in Seoul in late October and head to the US, touring six cities including Dallas and Chicago, before performing in Toronto. In December, the band will go live in Chiba, Japan.



Ateez is also featured in a Korean Wave-themed costume exhibit that will be held at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London starting in September.



Ive’s new single named “After Like”



(Credit: Starship Entertainment)



Girl group Ive will put out its third single “After Like” on Aug. 22, announced agency Starship Entertainment on Monday.



The release will come four months since its previous single “Love Dive,” which debuted at Billboard’s global 200 chart at No. 15 and the global chart excluding the US at No. 10. It generated 100 million streams on Spotify earlier this month, and the music video for the second single surpassed 100 million views on YouTube last month.



Last week, the six-member act came in first place on a television music chart show with “Love Dive,” for the tenth time, even though it wrapped up promoting the song in May.



Girls’ Generation to return with 7th LP next month



(Credit: SM Entertainment)